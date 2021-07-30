Emily Victoria Prutzman and Tanner Chase Singletary are wed

Emily Victoria Prutzman and Tanner Chase Singletary exchanged vows at 5:30 p.m. on July 11, 2021, at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.

The Rev. Brendon Prutzman presided over the union.

Emily, of Lumberton, is the daughter of Bill and Denise Prutzman, and the granddaughter of Archie and Leona Prutzman, and Victor and Edna DeMarinis. She is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and works for Thompson, Price, Scott & Adams Co.

Tanner, of Bladenboro, is the son of Shoul Singletary and Marcia Tatum-Clark and the grandson of Dawson and Opal Singletary, and Clayton and Debra Tatum. Tanner is a graduate of Bladen Community College and is employed with Graphic Packaging.

Melissa Hedlund and Allison Kinlaw were the matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were Sophie Jacome-Singletary, Kaitlin Meares and Zoey Perry.

Jared Britt and Daniel Kinlaw were the best men, and Tatum Singletary, Chris Marlowe and Billy Prutzman were the groomsmen.

Ember Prutzman served as the flower girl and Cooper Clark as ring bearer.

The wedding ceremony, which included music by a string quartet led by Nate Leland, was directed by Derrick Rice. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by Marcia Tatum-Clark, and reception were held at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.