Emily Victoria Prutzman and Tanner Chase Singletary are wed

LUMBERTON — A comedic musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” soon will make its debut on the Purple Door Studio theater stage.

The Purple Door Production presentation will run July 30-31 and Aug. 5-7 at 7 p.m. Matinee shows are scheduled July 31, and Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. Before the matinee performances on July 31 and Aug. 1, a birthday party for Prince Charming will be held at 2 p.m.

Purple Door Studio is located at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

The show is nothing new for the local theater, yet the nine-member cast consisting of local actors will give upcoming production a fresh take. Among the star-studded cast of local talent is Sarah Fox, who will play the title role of Cinderella.

“I would say this would be the biggest one,” Jeanne Koonce, the production’s creative director, said about the theater’s largest post-pandemic production.

In this rendition, audience members can expect “fun and laughter” as the actors interact with the audience, while still maintaining the original story, Koonce said, The production follows his majesty, King Darling III, played by Dakota Hammonds, as he invites everyone in the kingdom to a splendid Summer Ball in honor of the birthday of Prince Charming, played by Austin Hunt.

Koonce herself will show off her acting skills, playing Cinderella’s wicked stepmother. Playing the stepmother’s daughters will be Lance Carter and T.J. Swindell. It is up to the fairy godmother, played by Alannah McMillan, to save the day.

The production is using the “Cinderella” adaptation written and composed by Jim Eiler.

“This particular writer out of New York wrote a series of these based on different fairy tales and they’re just very, very well written,” Koonce said. “They’re comedic, but they hold on to the main story as it is in the fairy tale.”

While the play is a classic children’s tale, audience members should expect to hear a mature and well-composed musical lineup for the show.

“These plays were not meant to be done by kids to kids. They were meant to be done by this particular writer for Eiler’s touring company, which was a group of professional actors,” Koonce said. “It does take some ability to handle the material to make it go like it’s suppose to.”

The show is for all ages, with some jokes flying over the heads of children and right to adults, while still maintaining the story, the creative director said.

Audience members will not have the chance to sit back and relax as they, too, will be part of the show, something that has been a goal for Koonce since opening the small and intimate theater.

“It’s interactive with the audience,” Koonce said. “The actors talk directly to the kids and the audience and want them to respond so the kids will really feel like they’re part of the show. If young people can interact with the characters it just makes a bigger impact on them. They come away from the play having really had an experience.”

Having a “heck of a lot of fun” will be the only requirement for audience members, Koonce said.

“It really funny. It’s a chance to have a lot of fun and bring the kids back into the theater,” she said.

All young princes and princesses are encouraged to dress up in their favorite attire to meet the prince. There will be special treats, surprises and a meeting with Cinderella and Prince Charming for pictures at each show.

Pre-sale tickets are $7 for children ages 13 and younger, and $12 for ages 14 and older. Group discounts also are available. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, by searching for PDP Cinderella, or by calling 910-224-4000 for reservations and tickets.

The musical is supported through grants from Robeson County Arts Council and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources. Follow Purple Door on Facebook and Instagram to meet the cast, special guests and for behind-the-scenes specials.