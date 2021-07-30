Pechmann Fishing Education Center releases August class schedule

A fishing merit badge clinic for Boy Scouts are among the classes scheduled in August at the the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville.

A fishing merit badge clinic for Boy Scouts are among the classes scheduled in August at the the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its August class schedule, which includes a fishing merit badge clinic for Boy Scouts.

“Fishing is the fourth overall activity preferred by Scouts,” said Thomas Carpenter, Pechmann Fishing Education Center director. “Our workshop is led by Boy Scouts of America certified angling instructors and volunteers who guide the Scouts through all the requirements needed to earn their fishing merit badge.”

Offering these types of opportunities helps develop young leaders who may potentially become the future of wildlife managers and conservation influencers, a key mission of the Wildlife Commission, according to Carpenter.

The merit badge clinic is free and limited to 50 scouts. Boy Scouts leaders must contact Carpenter to register.

Other free classes offered at the Center this August include:

— Aug. 7: Family Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 7 and older.

— Aug. 10-12: Beginning Fly-tying Course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

— Aug. 11: Introduction to Fly-casting, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

— Aug 13: Entomology for Anglers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

— Aug. 18: Reel Women Fishing Adventure League – Rod Building Primer, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (virtual)

— Aug. 19 – 20: Introductory Fishing for Adults, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

— Aug. 21: Basic Rod Building Course for Women, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

— Aug. 24: Fly-fishing Basics: Creating Hand Tied Leaders, 6:30 to8 p.m.

— Aug. 26: Fly-tying Forum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

— Aug. 28: Boy Scout Fishing Merit Badge Clinic, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active Scouts ages 11 and older.

Courses are led by Wildlife Commission staff and trained volunteers. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Registration for all clinics and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.