Summer Reading Program ends but more in store at RCPL

August 6, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist
Piszczor

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, marks the last day of our Summer Reading Program!

It has been such a great seven weeks, celebrating literacy, virtual programming, and enjoying all things animals. We learned so much about our animal rescues in Robeson County, and we love knowing there are so many animal lovers in the community. A special thank-you goes out to our Summer Reading sponsors, community volunteers, and all our participants for making it such a successful program. We already look forward to planning next year’s summer events.

Even though Summer Reading is wrapping up, we have more in store for our patrons.

Have you missed being able to browse a book sale? Well, you’re in luck. On Aug. 24-27, we will be hosting a Back-to-School Book Sale at the main library in Lumberton in honor of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s first week of school. We will have books for all ages for sale, so stop by and support your local library. All funds will go toward the purchase of new materials. Times for the book sale will vary throughout the week. Check our website and social media pages for more information and updates.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Our library is already planning fun events for Robeson County to encourage library card registration. Check our website and social media pages for updates to learn more about what we have planned for the month. If you don’t have a library card, we encourage you to sign up! Registration is free and you have access to print and digital materials. How cool is that?

Haven’t been to the library in a while? We are open. Browse the stacks or check out a movie. Our staff is eager to welcome you back. COVID-19 guidelines are in place and masks are required to enter our buildings. Thank you for continuing to keep our staff and each other safe. We look forward to seeing you.

Lauren Piszczor is an Adult Services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.