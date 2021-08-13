What’s Happening

This coming Wednesday and Thursday there will be one of the best annual meteor showers you can watch — the Perseids. This will be a good year for this shower, as the moon sets relatively early in the evening.

The best night is the evening of Wednesday and morning of Thursday, although there could be a significant number of meteors in the sky on the night before and the night after, too. This also works because the weather is notoriously unkind to nighttime observers this time of year. You’ll still see many meteors per hour a night or two after the peak. According to many meteor-watching experts, the best time to see meteors on any night is between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Meteors, or “shooting stars” — which have nothing to do with stars — are pieces of cosmic dust and dirt hitting the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and making a flash of light. These flashes could happen anywhere in the sky, so it’s best to view the shower from a dark, wide-open place. A useful analogy is to consider a fast-moving vehicle and a bug impacting the windshield. In this case, the “vehicle” is the Earth orbiting the sun at 67,000 mph, and the “bug” is the meteor! See the list at the end for viewing suggestions.

The Perseid meteors are cosmic remnants left over from a regularly returning comet, called Swift-Tuttle — after the two astronomers who first discovered it. The comet itself returns to the inner solar system every 130 years or so; it was last here in 1992. During each pass, it leaves dirt and dust behind that comprised what we see as the “tail” of the comet, and it is this series of long dirt and dust streams that we encounter every August. Perhaps the best news of all is that the shower coincides with a 4-day-old crescent moon, which shouldn’t obscure the view, if you’re observing at prime time, which is after midnight.

Each flash you see is a bit of material from the comet hitting the Earth’s atmosphere and getting heated up — and heating up the air around it — as it speeds through our thick atmosphere. Both the superheated dust and dirt and the heated air contribute to the visible light we observe. Since comets are leftovers from the early days of our solar system, you can tell yourself or your children that each flash of light is the last gasp of a bit of cosmic material that formed some 5 billion years ago.

Looking directly overhead will give you the best chance to see one of these leftover comet bits, but I find that looking about halfway up allows me to see almost all of the visible meteors. It’s also easier on the neck muscles.

A few more tips for best viewing:

— Get away from city lights and find a location that’s relatively dark if possible. If you’re remaining home, turn off lights you have control over.

— Bring a lawn chair to sit in that’s comfortable, and make sure the area is safe to sit in for 30-45 minutes.

— Your location should allow you to see as much of the sky as possible

— Allow time for your eyes to get adapted to the dark (at least 10 -15 minutes).

— Don’t use a telescope or binoculars — they restrict your view

— Dress warmly. It can get cooler at night even in August (and don’t forget the insect repellent while you are outside).

— Be patient. Keep looking up and around and you’ll see flashes of light.

— For best show results, go out after midnight, as that’s when the darkest part of the sky is facing our forward motion around the Sun.

— Share the show! Take people you care about out there with you to enjoy the show.

For a more detailed explanation, as well as a great program about exoplanets, the planetarium will be open for programs at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday.The program is called “Exoplanets and Meteors.” NASA swag and stickers will be given out. Admission is free. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exoplanets-and-meteors-tickets-162996203031 for the noon show and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exoplanets-and-meteors-tickets-162996463811 for the 2 p.m.

Please note that attendance is capped at 15 people per program. Current Public Schools of Robeson County policy requires social distancing, and face masks must be worn by all while inside the planetarium and science center. Contact tracing information will be gathered.