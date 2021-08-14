GPAC to open doors to live audiences, starting with magic on Sept. 10

PEMBROKE — Craig Karges reads minds, levitates tables and bends metal, but his greatest trick may be bringing an audience back to Givens Performing Arts Center.
His show, “Experience the Extraordinary,” will be GPAC’s first public performance since March 2020, when the theater like many across the county, closed its doors because of the pandemic.
The show will be held Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $19 for adults and are $15 for children.
The staff at GPAC, located on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, had to go back to the drawing board and rethink its way of producing shows for an audience during the 2020 summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the theater to end its 2019-20 season early after the virus spread throughout the United States earlier in the spring of 2020, shutting down concerts venues, arenas and theaters in its wake.
The theater’s last in-person event was the stage production of “The Color Purple.”
Through the summer, this trend continued with the cancelling of several events, including Lumbee Homecoming and the Lumbee pageants, which are typically sold out each year at GPAC.
The new normal for GPAC and many other theaters became going virtual, which is what the theater had been doing for the past year.
“It’s hard to believe that our doors have been closed for over a year, so we wanted to bring a performance that truly gives audiences something hard to believe,” said James Bass, GPAC executive director. “Craig Karges is a master of magic and psychology, and his show is just what many of us need right now — an escape from the realities that were 2020.”
Karges is no stranger to college campuses. He was named “Entertainer of the Year” six times by the National Association for Campus Activities, a distinguished honor also held by Bruce Springsteen and Jay Leno. Karges has also made more than 40 television appearances, including “The Tonight Show,” CNN, Fox News, CNBC, Lifetime, and E! Entertainment Television. Performance, the international touring publication, ranked his show as one of the top five, along with David Copperfield and Disney On Ice.
His show has been seen all over the world.
GPAC will offer five events this fall that will not be available as a season package. GPAC’s return to live performances will also include the tribute band Heart to Heart, featuring original Heart members on Oct. 8, and rapper and television host Vanilla Ice on Oct. 22. The play “lumBEES: Women of the Dark Water” will take the stage three nights on Nov. 19, 20, and 21, and the annual Holiday Extravaganza concert will return on Dec. 2. Some GPAC shows will offer a pre-show dinner option for an additional charge.
The Professional Artist Series will begin in January 2022, with plans to include Broadway and other events that audiences know and love. An announcement of the 2022 season will come at a later date.
To learn more about these dinners and when they are available, visit the GPAC website. For information about tickets and the entire season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361.