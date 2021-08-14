Deadline for professional artists to apply for grant is Sept. 7

August 13, 2021
•Aug. 12
Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the 1954 film “Dial M for Murder” at 7 p.m.
•Aug. 14
Pro wrestling: Crime Alley Comics and Collectibles, located at 2402 East Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, will hold a free live pro wrestling show at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-734-6720.
•Aug. 14-15
Golf tournament: The Kiwanis Golf Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.
•Aug. 18-19
Instant Pot: The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will hold virtual Instant Pot for Beginners classes Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276 or jessie_jones@ncsu.edu.
•Aug. 19
COVID-19 vaccine: Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people ages 12 and older will be available from noon to 3 p.m. at the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library in Maxton. Gift cards will be given to the first 100 participating families.
•Aug. 24-26
Air frying: The Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold virtual Air Frying for Beginners classes Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 910-671-3276 or jessie_jones@ncsu.edu.
•Aug. 26
Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the1954 film “Rear Window” at 7 p.m.
•Aug. 18
School Bash: A Back to School Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Biggs Park Mall, on Elm Street in Lumberton.
•Sept. 3
Fireworks: The City of Lumberton will hold an end-of-summer fireworks show beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Lumberton High School.
•Sept. 10
Magic show: Craig Karges, the magician and mind reader, will perform at Givens Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
•Sept. 11
Car wash: The Village, a nonprofit organization, has scheduled a car wash for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Advanced Auto, located on 2797 West Fifth St. in Lumberton. All proceeds will go toward school supplies for children and taking them bowling.
•Sept. 17
Soul concert: The Masters of Soul will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 910-738-4339.
•Sept. 17-18
Film festival: The Lumbee Film Festival will be held at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on Main Street in Pembroke. A film schedule is available at www.cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/.
•Sept. 24
Blood drive: The Blood Connection has scheduled a community blood drive for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairmont High School.
•Sept. 25
Food Trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. yo 5 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.
Avery Day: A bike and car ride in honor of children with special needs will begin at St. Pauls High School at 9 a.m. and end at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Ongoing
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.
Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.