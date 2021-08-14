Deadline for professional artists to apply for grant is Sept. 7

August 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — The application deadline is approaching for professional Robeson County artists seeking Artist Support Grants.

This grant program, funded by the N.C. Arts Council, provides the opportunity for local arts councils to award project grants to artists in their regions.

Artists have until Sept. 7 to submit application for the grants, which support professional artists in any discipline and at any stage in their careers to pursue projects that further their artistic and professional development.

Types of fundable projects include creation of new work; purchase of equipment and materials; professional development workshops; travel support for expenses associated with a professional opportunity, such as participating in an exhibition or a conference and development; and upgrading of promotional materials such as brochures, DVDs, CDs, and websites.

Artist fees are also allowable expenses under the new program.

Grant amounts vary from region to region. Statewide, they range from $300 to $5,000, though most grants are between $500 and $2,000. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. A list of participating counties, deadlines for each region, and a primary contact for each consortium are available at the Arts Council website, https://www.theartscouncil.com/.

Artists in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, Sampson and Scotland counties can contact Kennon Jackson, of the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, by phone at 910-323-1776 or email at [email protected] for more information about the application process.