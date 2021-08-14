Collection of work by Gloria Tara Lowery titled ‘Awakening the Spirit’ on display

PEMBROKE — Works by Lumbee artist Gloria Tara Lowery are on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, which is on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Her solo exhibition titled “Awakening the Spirit” will be on display through February 2022.
The exhibit is considered a celebration of Lowery’s life’s work, according to the Museum. Drawing inspiration from nature and her Lumbee culture, her work continues to encourage people to look, listen and explore the beauty of things seen and unseen. Using watercolors, acrylics, pine needles and other mixed media, viewers can experience her love of landscapes, her treasured home in Robeson County and her connection with her ancestors.
“I have always felt a powerful connection with the spiritual world and known that the ancient people of this land continue to walk among us,” Lowery said. “They are always ready to guide, comfort, and protect us. The Native people of this land share a special link with those ancient spirits, though sometimes their ethereal existence escapes us.
“However, through my work, the gap usually present between the veil that separates us thins, and I can not only see their familiar images, but hear their happy, joyous voices as they traverse the intangible planes.”
Through her work, she created a space where spirits are free to see what the creator has in store for us all, according to a release from the museum. She once said, “Art is not what I do, it’s who I am.”
“We are so thankful that she left so much beauty for us to explore,” said Alisha Locklear Monroe, the curator of the exhibit.
This exhibition would not be possible without the support of the Lowery family and Dr. Terrence Brayboy.
The museum is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the first floor of Old Main at UNCP.