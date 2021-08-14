Two Lumberton artists win awards at Fine Arts Festival

SOUTHERN PINES — Two Lumberton artists brought home awards from the 41st annual Fine Arts Festival.
Staged at the Arts Council of Moore County’s Campbell House Galleries, the festival was packed with artists and art lovers.
Jim Tripp took home a first-place prize in the 3-dimensional category for his work titled “Rabbit Hop.” The work sold at the event to Stuart Fulghum of KSF Deign, earning Tripp a Purchase Award.
Bobby Britt placed second in the acrylic category for her work titled “Reflection.” She also received two Purchase Awards for her acrylic works “Happy Day” and “Reflection,” both bought by Milton Pilson of 195 American Fusion Cuisine.
In addition to the judges’ awards, local businesses and individuals support the artists in the festival by providing a Purchase Award, which is a pledge to purchase artwork before the festival. In addition to having their artwork sold, the artists also receive a ribbon.
Molly Boarati, assistant curator of the Nasher Museum of Art, judged all 131 entries and awarded first-, second- and third-places and honorable mention ribbons in seven categories. Boarati also selected the 2021 Sara Wilson Hodgkins “Best in Show” Award, selecting the Oil entry by Aberdeen artist Jenray Jarvis titled“To Give Rise To.” In total, more than $2,800 cash prizes were awarded.
“It was a great pleasure to visit Southern Pines and to be the juror for this year’s Fine Arts Festival,” Boarati said. “I was very impressed by the amount and quality of the work submitted and found it a challenging task. It is a humbling experience and a privilege to review others’ art and I want to thank everyone for their participation. My selections were primarily based on originality and technical skill.
“An artist’s use of composition, coloring, and materials also play a role in my jurying process. It was a delight to experience the Arts Council and to learn about its participation in and support of the local artistic community.”
The artwork in the Fine Arts Festival remains on display at Campbell House Galleries, located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, through Aug. 27. The gallery is free and open to the public.