North Carolina Museum of Art, American Dance Festival to host Together We Dance

August 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of Art and American Dance Festival have partnered to present Together We Dance.

The an outdoor festival will take place Sept. 9-16 in the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in the Museum Park.

“After a difficult year and a half, we are thrilled to bring the community together again at our first-ever outdoor festival for eight performances by some of the finest dance companies dazzling audiences today,” said Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of ADF. “And we couldn’t ask for a better partner than the North Carolina Museum of Art.”

In reimagining a dance festival in a post–COVID-19 world, ADF looked to bring performances outside, so audiences could spread out in fresh air.

The award-winning Museum Park Theater of the state’s art museum, which has hosted bluegrass, pop, and rock acts; orchestras; puppet shows; and movies for more than 20 years, was the perfect local venue. While smaller dance performances, including ADF activations, have been hosted inside the Museum galleries and in the Museum Park, a festival of this scale has not taken place at the NCMA before.

Presale tickets for ADF and NCMA members and nonmembers are on sale now. Performances last about 60 minutes, with no intermission.

“We are honored to host American Dance Festival’s annual season through this exciting activation of the Museum Park Theater,” said Valerie Hillings, NCMA director. “We’re bringing together art, nature, and people through dance.”