Brownie-inspired Adventurefuls to part of Girl Scouts’ 2022 cookie lineup

August 20, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
The Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines and Girl Scouts of the USA have introduced a new cookie to the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program lineup. Adventurefuls is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

RALEIGH — The new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines and Girl Scouts of the USA announced this week.

An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in central and eastern North Carolina and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year.

”Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world,” a release from the Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines reads in part.

Also new this year, GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Smart Cookies platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines kicks off cookie season on Jan. 15 in central and eastern North Carolina.Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout cookies are on sale.