Petco Love awards $2,000 grant to Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary

August 20, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary recently announced a $2,000 grant from the newly named Petco Love to support the organization’s lifesaving work for stray and feral cats in North Carolina.

“Today Petco Love invests in Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary and hundreds of other organizations across the nation working to improve animal health and welfare as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said Tuesday. “Our local investments are only one component. This year, we also launched the first of our national tools, Petco Love Lost, which empowers all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

Petco Love is a nonprofit originally founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation. Since then the nonprofit has invested $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts and found homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.

Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that is a permanent home for cats deemed unadoptable by most shelters and animal control facilities and therefore are euthanized. This includes blind cats and those that test positive for FIV or feline leukemia.

“Our spay and neuter program has multiple benefits for the cats themselves and the community,” said Alana Miller, BCR president and CEO. “Female cats can have up to three litters of kittens each year, resulting in an overpopulation of unwanted kittens who end up being euthanized in shelters, killed on the street, or becoming mother cats themselves. Our program is working to help remedy this situation.”

For more information about Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, visit www.blindcatrescue.com. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.