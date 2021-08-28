Inner Peace Center for the Arts in downtown Lumberton launches The Mural Project

“The Offering,” a mural painted by artist Melvin Morris, depicts all the Inner Peace Center for the Arts will offer to the downtown Lumberton community. The art is the first of many to be featured at the wall located on 302 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.
Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian
Sarah Voecks, director of Art and Marketing at the Inner Peace Center for the Arts in Lumberton, shows where people strolling in downtown Lumberton can contribute their own chalk art at Inner Peace gallery, located at 303 N. Chestnut St.
Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian
Related Articles
- Senior students’ art on display in A.D. Gallery at UNCP
- Wallworks set to bring a buzz to downtown Lumberton with Happenings on Elm
- New state law gives new life to arts in public schools
- Art project breathes sense of life to alleyway in downtown Lumberton
- UNCP student paints mural with positive message in Pembroke
LUMBERTON — A 4-by-8-foot space dedicated to community-centered art occupies a portion of the Inner Peace Center for the Arts’ exterior wall.
The arts gallery, recently relocated from Roberts Avenue to the historic three-story Kimbrell’s Furniture store building in downtown Lumberton, recently held a sneak-peak event of the new facility and revealed the first of many interchangeable murals to be installed on the Third Street side of the building at 302 N. Chestnut St.
Throughout the year IPCA will showcase various murals that could tell the community’s story, create a unique experience downtown, increase appreciation for the arts and artists, and increase the overall attractiveness of the space.
It’s called The Mural Project.
“The Mural Project, that’s where it started from, us wanting to sort of unify the area and bring more art, and give people a chance to see all aspects of the art that we want to do,” said Melvin Morris, gallery founder and curator.
Morris and his team at the gallery discussed bringing more creativity to the Lumberton area and one of the ideas conceived was to incorporate murals that will be changed periodically. The murals will feature different artists in the area, not just the artists in residence at the gallery.
“It’s a community mural project. It’s not just me, but other artists have the opportunity to come to us and say we want to put up a mural about so-and-so,” Morris said. “It’s got to be community-based. Whatever we put out there, whatever content, it is to support the community in the downtown area.”
Morris, an artist himself, provided the first mural for the project, titled “The Offering.”
“The first one is what Inner Peace will be offering to the community and downtown,” Morris said.
The image depicts all that the new gallery will feature, touching on theater, performance and culinary arts, music, painting, poetry and more. Several business in downtown Lumberton are depicted in the mural.
“All of that content is displayed in that mural, and so it was sort of lets people eventually see what we will be offering for Inner Peace,” Morris said.
The next mural will be revealed after an Art Stroll event to be held downtown this fall. During the event, scheduled for Nov. 4, community members will be allowed to engage with the gallery’s artists and paint music notes or handprints onto the next mural.
“We’re looking at something that will bring in the holiday spirit,” Morris said. “It’s a community effort.”
Feet away from the mural is a large chalkboard that will allow community members the opportunity to add chalk art to the wall as they stroll through downtown Lumberton.
“We have some really great chalk artists around here,” said Sara Voecks, the gallery’s director of Art and Marketing.
Morris hopes the project and chalkboard will coincide with the City of Lumberton Rediscovery Downtown Lumberton campaign, which aims to revitalize the downtown’s old buildings and its streetscape in an effort to bring in more foot traffic.
“Art has always been a big part of renovations in any city so we wanted to be part of it — bringing the appeal to this area as well, especially to the gallery,” Morris said.
Individual artists or groups of artists can pitch their ideas to IPCA by contacting the gallery at 910-802-4340 or following the gallery on Facebook. The IPCA will provide the materials for a mural.
“If it supports the community, we’ll put it up,” Morris said. “It’s more of an opportunity for artists to get their work out or get their name out.”
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.