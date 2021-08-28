Three Rivers Land Trust issues Outdoor Challenge

As dawn broke on 2021 there was a feeling of optimism, that things were going to get better. This was led by the announcement that three promising COVID-19 vaccines were ready to be distributed. Our most potent weapon in the fight against the pandemic became a reality. We started out strong, but now, well over halfway into 2021, we’re taking steps backwards, and it really doesn’t have to be this way.

We spent a year lamenting about how we missed “normal” life, going to movies and concerts, visiting loved ones, and not having to wear masks. By April, I’d received my second shot and I was more than surprised to see businesses were reopening quickly. I was enjoying maskless social events and this renewed sense of life. That is until I was told at the beginning of this month that I would have to put my mask back on inside. Why? Because despite having a solution to the problem that has plagued us, half the population is saying no to it.

This is why we can’t have good things.

Getting people to agree about something is always challenging. If you have children and have ever tried to decide on a meal that makes everyone happy, then you know what I mean. You can’t please everyone. But when the decision is one that saves lives and keeps people safe, it’s hard to believe some can’t be convinced. Right now, in Robeson County, only 1/4 of the population has received the shot. I understand there are some extenuating circumstances, but it’s still ultimately disappointing that we can’t all agree to do what’s in the best interest of public health.

While new strains of the virus mutate and get stronger, medical facilities run out of beds, and roughly half of the national population remains undecided or vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine. We’ve all heard stories about people who refused the vaccine, who became infected and begged for it from their hospital beds. I’ve listened to some of the most egregious defenses and reasoning for refusing the vaccine. Some of it would be laughable if this were a laughing matter.

It’s not funny. It’s why we can’t have good things. It’s the reason we’re seeing more restrictions put into place, more enforcement of mask-wearing, further unnecessary deaths, and coming soon, mandates. I’ve watched as the unvaccinated thumb their noses over freedom, personal rights and distrust of science. And I’ve watched the vaccinated arrogantly attempt to beat others into their own logic with Facebook memes and wasted pleas to do the right thing.

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it has become one of personal responsibility. The vaccine is free and readily available and there is also enough information accessible for people looking to “do the research” and make an informed decision. Everyone should feel free to make a choice, but the right one is abundantly clear — get vaccinated.

I understand completely that there are vaccinated people who have still become infected. Many an anti-vaxxer argued months ago that the shot was not 100% effective, and to their credit, they were right; however, there is enough qualitative and anecdotal data to confirm that it works. I’ve spoken personally with health care officials who confirm that vaccinated patients fare way better than their unvaccinated peers.

Coincidentally, I spoke with a history professor who reminded me that the fine republic in which we live was founded on the principle of virtue — not for self-interest but the common good. I can understand the skepticism some feel because the vaccine is still not FDA approved; however, when you look at the good that the vaccine has done — and there is research to back that up — it seems wildly counterintuitive to be so afraid of progress. Conspiracy theories aside, the FDA is a slow and methodical agency, but they also haven’t rejected the vaccine for any concerns either. Also, the vaccine has not been “rushed.” The technology has been more than 30 years in the making.

The truth is — and this is scientifically factual — the vaccines are more than 95% effective at diminishing the risk of serious medical events like extreme sickness and hospitalization. I’m sure there are many cases in which people were infected but didn’t experience symptoms because the vaccine did what it was supposed to. In Robeson County, more than 95% of hospitalizations were unvaccinated people, causing massive bed shortages and delaying emergency room visits for many by hours.

This is why we can’t have good things — the self-interests of individuals should not trump the security of the country. I think of a friend who had to take her young daughter to the emergency room, only to be greeted by an overly long and unnecessary wait. That is unthinkable.

I’m not going to pass moral judgement on anyone for not getting the vaccine because I believe there are some legitimate reasons, health precautions being one, for not complying. However, I draw the line when it comes to political division — that is another reason why we can’t have good things. Ignoring science, engaging in confirmation bias, “researching” fringe and unverified sources, and spreading misinformation have all led to poor decisions. Unfortunately, not getting vaccinated on political grounds — and not scientific ones — is simply foolish.

It’s even more confusing when a prominent U.S. senator admitted that had he not taken the vaccine he is certain his sickness would have been much worse. It’s even more ironic that some refuse to get vaccinated because of allegiance to our former president, who also got vaccinated.

No one wants to “be forced” to take a vaccine. I get that. No one wants forced intubation either. Sadly, too many reports have documented patients begging for the vaccine before they were told the option was too late. I’ve heard people say they are hesitant because “they don’t know what’s in it,” despite mountains of information that explains it in detail. I’ve heard people say they fear the long-term side effects of the vaccine. However, only a handful have been reported, and they far outweigh the side effects left behind by the virus itself.

Consider what the pandemic is doing to education. Think of the time missed in classes, the gap in educational attainment, and the poor quality of instruction students have received in the past year. I consider a child’s education to be a good thing. Can we agree?

It’s ironic that people are upset about the economy and the impact of restrictions yet, they don’t understand that their very indecision to become vaccinated is part of the reason why we can’t have good things. We will never become 100% vaccinated, but the more of us who are, the safer we all are and the sooner we can get back to having good things again.