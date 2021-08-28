North Carolina Museum of Art announces Indoor Films lineup

August 20, 2021
RED SPRINGS — A series of artworks has brought some color to sidewalks throughout Red Springs by way of an unlikely canvas — fire hydrants.
Six hydrants within the town have been painted by Kim Ammons, an amateur artist and the wife of the town’s fire chief, John Ammons.
And many more are to come, the fire chief said.
For the past month, Kim has been taking her newfound artistic talent to the streets where she spent hours painting the hydrants, incorporating designs suggested by residents and based on ideas found online by the fire department personnel. The result is six colorful hydrants depicting canines, farm life and honoring the people who serve in law enforcement.
“We tried to pick ones (hydrants) in heavily travelled areas where people would see them, and we’ve had overwhelming support for them,” the fire chief said. “Everybody loves the idea.”
One, painted like a black-and-white dog with a red firefighter hat, is located outside the town’s fire department. Two on East Third Avenue are painted: one as a cow and one with a series of dog bones. A hydrant outside the Red Springs Police Department is painted black with a thin blue line. A hydrant at Red Springs Middles School on West Second Avenue is probably the most colorful of the bunch. It is painted to resemble a gumball machine. And at Old Lowery and N.C. 211, motorist will see another painted fire hydrant.
It typically takes Kim no less than two hours to paint the fire hydrants.
“If I have a picture to go by, I can get the general idea of what I want it to look like,” Kim said.
Although new to Robeson County, painting fire hydrants is something that has been done in towns across North Carolina, like in Aberdeen, which is what inspired the Ammonses.
“I just thought it would be a good idea for the town, get people involved and make the town look a little better, and she just kind of kicked it off,” Chief Ammons said of his wife. “She took it and ran with it to get it started.”
Because the hydrants are owned by the town the chief sought permission from Town Manager David Ashburn before moving forward with the plan.
“It’s entertaining for the kids,” Ashburn said. “Fires are a sad event. If you can do something that cheers them up, why not?”
In most municipalities, fire hydrants are painted one color and the “bonnet,” or the cap on top of the hydrant, is painted different colors to indicate water-flow capability.
“They’re not as particular here when you have the H markings on the road,” Ashburn said.
The “H” on a street, which is highly visible at night, indicates the location of a hydrant.
A benefit to painting the hydrants is the allowance for routine maintenance, Ashburn said. All of the hydrants have to be cleaned and are painted with a high gloss, rust proof paint for more shine and durability.
Plus, the bright colors make the hydrants to be more visible to firefighters.
“It increases the awareness of where they’re located, which benefits the citizens dramatically,” Ashburn said.
While seeing her works across town is nice, what is most fulfilling is seeing the support from the community.
“I’ve had so many people stop in the middle of the road when I’m doing them and have whole conversations with me about how happy they are, it’s wonderful, where am I going next?” Kim said. “And so they’ve been very rewarding.
“I’ve enjoyed it other than the weather.”
There are currently more than 300 fire hydrants within the town’s limits and the list of residents requesting their hydrant be painted has continued to grow, the fire chief said.
“I doubt we’ll ever do them all, but we’d like to do as many as possible,” John said.
This is why the department is considering other avenues, like reaching out to schools to potentially allow art students the opportunity to submit ideas and have the submissions counted as community service. The town is hoping local organizations will adopt a hydrant as well.
“We still want to approve it,” John said. “We don’t want anything offensive.”
The ultimate goal is to allow for plenty of community input.
“We want ours to be more about community,” Kim said.
Ammons has pile of printouts for future ideas, like painting the Peterson Elementary School fire hydrant as a tiger in honor of the school’s mascot. There are plans to paint hydrants near Freedom Assembly of God Church on Old Red Springs Road and one near Heritage Funeral Home, which is located on South Main Street.
“I’m trying to do one a week, but I’m also trying not to get heatstroke,” Kim said.