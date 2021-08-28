North Carolina Museum of Art announces Indoor Films lineup

August 27, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff writer

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of Art has released its NCMA Cinema: Indoor Films season for fall 2021.

The films, related to the current exhibition titled “To Be Young: Coming of Age in the Contemporary,” explore adolescents growing up in communities around the world.

Titles include Golden Globe winner “Minari,” which will screen Sept. 11; Spike Lee’s iconic “Crooklyn,” screening Oct. 23; and “Stealing Rodin/Robar a Rodin,” as part of the N.C. Latin American Film Festival, screening Oct. 31. The season also includes a special outdoor showing of the documentary “Overland,” with a weekend of related programming Oct. 2. Guest lecturers and experts have been tapped to introduce many of the screenings.

“This diverse lineup of films explores the timeless question ‘where does childhood stop and adulthood start?’,” said Valerie Hillings, Museum director. “I encourage filmgoers to also take some time to explore the exhibition that inspired this theme. Walking through the galleries of ‘To Be Young: Coming of Age in the Contemporary’ is both nostalgic and thought-provoking.”

Tickets are $5 for members, youths 7–18, and college students with ID (plus taxes and fees); and $7 for nonmembers (plus taxes and fees). All movie screenings take place in East Building, SECU Auditorium unless otherwise noted.

The full list of films scheduled and tickets are available at the museum’s website at ncartmuseum.org.