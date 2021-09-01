Purple Door Productions holds royal party

September 1, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Prince Charming will celebrate his birthday on Sept. 12 and 14 with a special show and after-party for all the “young princes and princesses of the realm” at the Purple Door Studio.

Each event will include a matinee performance of Cinderella at 3 p.m., followed by a cake and ice cream party with treat bags, and a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with cast members.

Tickets are $20 per child 12 years and older, and must be reserved prior to the show. Tickets can be purchased by calling 910-635-0011 or online at www.eventbrite.com.

All “young lords and ladies of the realm” are encouraged to wear their finest attire — their favorite costume.