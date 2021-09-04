What’s Happening

•Sept. 10
Magic show: Craig Karges, the magician and mind reader, will perform at Givens Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
•Sept. 11
Car wash: The Village, a nonprofit organization, has scheduled a car wash for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Advanced Auto, located on 2797 West Fifth St. in Lumberton. All proceeds will go toward school supplies for children and taking them bowling.
•Sept. 17
Relay life: Relay for Life events are scheduled to be held from noon to 10 p.m. at Lumberton High School.
Soul concert: The Masters of Soul will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 910-738-4339.
•Sept. 17-18
Film festival: The Lumbee Film Festival will be held at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on Main Street in Pembroke. A film schedule is available at www.cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/.
•Sept. 23
Seed saving: The Robeson County Cooperative Extension will hold a Seed Saving 101 class from 6 to 8 p.m. at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]
•Sept. 24
Blood drive: The Blood Connection has scheduled a community blood drive for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairmont High School.
•Sept. 25
Food Trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.
Avery Day: A bike and car ride in honor of children with special needs will begin at St. Pauls High School at 9 a.m. and end at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
•Oct. 1-9
County fair: The Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair will be held at the Robeson County Fair Grounds. A full schedule is available at robesoncountyfair.com.
•Nov. 13
Holiday Market: The Robeson County Arts Council will hold its Handmade Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Osterneck Auditorium.
Ongoing
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.
Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.