Robeson County Arts Council now accepting vendors for Holiday Market

September 4, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council is getting in the holiday spirit by bringing back its Handmade Holiday Market Nov. 13.

Vendor registration is now open. The fee is $30, and the event will be outside Osterneck Auditorium, along First Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets in Lumberton. Each vendor will provide their own tent and table set up.

This event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Council is working to secure two to three food trucks.

“We hope you’re excited to share your handmade goods this holiday season in Lumberton during the second Handmade Holiday Market,” a release from the council reads in part.

All information is on the RCAC website https://www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org/.