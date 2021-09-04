Motown tribute makes way to Civic Center stage

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will host a night of live Motown music with a favorite returning performance Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Masters of Soul is a celebration of artists discovered in the Motor City in the 1960s. The show features costumed, fully choreographed tributes to male and female groups of the era, backed by a band of seasoned musicians who have been performing together for decades.
Audiences can relive or experience for the first time the harmonies and smooth moves by acts such as The Temptations, Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles and many more. This high-energy show is for audiences of all ages. For a preview video, visit the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.
A mask mandate likely will be in effect for this performance, but proof of vaccination will not be required. The theater will post updates to its website regularly.
Tickets for individuals are $25, $22 for seniors 65 and older and military, $10 for students, and $20 for UNC Health Southeastern PrivilegesPlus members. Group discount rates of $20 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. Customers can purchase five or more events at the same time through the box office to receive a 20% discount.
Balcony tickets require walking up a significant number of stairs. No refunds or exchanges are offered.
Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to performances.