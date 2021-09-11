PEMBROKE — Heart by Heart is making it’s way to Givens Performing Arts Center on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

The band features founding Heart bassist Steve Fossen and original Heart drummer Michael DeRosier.

Both Fossen and DeRosier were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as members of Heart.

Both band members were in the classic Heart lineup that recorded a string of albums that not only put Heart on the musical map but also became everlasting classics. Huge-selling albums include “Dreamboat Annie,” “Magazine,” “Little Queen,” “Dog & Butterfly,” “Bebe Le Strange” and “Private Audition.”

They also lent their formidable talents to the timeless singles that appeared on these albums, including “Magic Man,” “Dreamboat Annie,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Kick It Out,” “Little Queen,” “Straight On,” “Even It Up” and “Dog & Butterfly.”

Heart by Heart, which also features powerhouse vocalist Somar Macek, multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont and guitarist Chad Quist, honors the magic and power of the music of Heart by performing music from Heart’s 1970s and 1980s hey-day. This lineup considers it their responsibility to bring the songs to the stage in their original form.

“We don’t see it as our task to modify or update these classic tunes that Heart fans love and have listened to all these years,” Fossen said.

After every show, fans express their appreciation for Heart by Heart’s ability to bring back the memories by playing the songs as written and recorded.

To date, Heart overall has sold more than 35 million records worldwide, including over 22.5 million in album sales in the United States. They have had top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2010s. The group was ranked number 57 on VH1’s “100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.”

For information about tickets and the entire season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.