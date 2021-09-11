Field of Honors comes to U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum on Saturday

September 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
The Airborne and Special Operations Museum Foundation and the Cool Spring Downtown District will present the Field of Honor Sept. 11 through Nov. 14 at the museum’s Parade Field.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Airborne and Special Operations Museum Foundation and the Cool Spring Downtown District will present the Field of Honor Saturday through Nov. 14 in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks.

Each flag comes with its own story and displays a tag identifying both the person who sponsored the flag and the flag honoree.

“This living display of heroism flies as a patriotic tribute to the strength and unity of Americans, and honors all who are currently serving, those that have served, and the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s security and freedom,” according to the museum.

All flags will be displayed on the Parade Field of the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum, located at 100 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville.