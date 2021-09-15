Lumbee Film Festival postponed until spring 2022

September 15, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The fourth annual Lumbee Film Festival, originally slated for later this month, is being moved to the spring of 2022.

The decision comes after recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in Robeson County and across North Carolina.

“It saddened us to make this decision, however the lineup warranted a full opportunity to be experienced. We thought about going virtual, but Zoom fatigue is real. We will be delighted to gather in the spring to watch and celebrate these great films and to rock out with Charly Lowry,” said Kim Pevia, Lumbee Film Festival director.

The full festival lineup already was announced, and organizers plan to keep the same lineup including screenings of “RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World” and “The Transcenders,” and an opening night performance from Robeson County Lumbee musician Charly Lowry and three shorts blocks packed with films from indigenous directors from the United States and Canada.

The Lumbee Film Festival is a partnership between the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Cucalorus Film Foundation, ARRAY, SouthArts and the North Carolina Arts Council.