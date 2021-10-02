Bessie Florence Baker celebrates 104th birthday on Monday

October 1, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — Bessie Florence Baker, referred by her family as one of the greatest of her generation, will celebrate her 104th birthday Monday.

Her birthday equals a total of 37,986 days, 911,664 hours or 54,699,840 minutes of living.

Born in the year 1917, she has witnessed the many changing times during her lifetime, including experiencing the Great Depression, but gives praises to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for keeping her here this long.

She is the mother of six children, who were all raised in the home she currently resides in. Baker was a homemaker for her family when she was able. Cooking and baking was her specialty. She also enjoyed working in her yard and growing flowers, and once grew vegetables.

Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren said that they would like to wish her a happy birthday.