RCAC exhibits Fall Members at Carolina Civic Center

October 1, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council’s Fall Members Exhibit is currently on display at the Carolina Civic Center.

RCAC Visual Arts Chair Larry Cox coordinated with participants of the Robeson County Senior Artist Class to gather original artwork for the exhibit. Participating artists include Cox, Kay Bradsher, Rob Gable, Linda Locklear, Nancy Johnson, Susie Brady, Lynn Noble, Jane Lee and Charlotte Thompson.

Mediums ranged from oils to acrylic to watercolor pieces.

The exhibit can be seen by the public at the Civic’s Center BlueGrass on the Blackwater performance by The Kruger Brothers on Oct. 28, or during Main Street Lumberton’s Art Stroll event on Nov. 4.

All pieces are for sale.

“We extend a special ‘thank you’ to Richard Schieford and Jonathan Brewington at the Carolina Civic Center for facilitating our exhibit and are so proud to feature senior artists, many of whom found the joy of painting later in life and present exceptional talent and skill,” said Brianna Goodwin, RCAC president.