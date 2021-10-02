RCPL gains 300 new patrons during Library Card Sign-Up Month

National Library Card Sign-Up Month has been extra sweet this year thanks to our community! One of our new strategic objectives is to increase our registered library patrons by 50% over the next five years. This was a great time to jumpstart that effort! Every September, we encourage people to come sign up for their free library card. This year our campaign was ice cream-themed and we asked people to “Cool Down + Sign Up” for their library card. We set a goal of 200 new patrons for the month. At the time I am writing this, we have welcomed 298 new patrons to our libraries in September with a couple of days left in the month! The majority of our new card holders are 17 years old or younger!

We hosted two special registration events for youth in Pembroke and Red Springs. Between the two events, we created 128 new library cards! In addition to signing up for their card, kids and teens received favor bags, a free book, and enjoyed a tasty ice cream treat.

The Pembroke event took place on Sept. 17. During the event, 62 people signed up for cards! Stacks and stacks of books were checked out with brand new cards and there were plenty of smiles to go around.

The Red Springs event took place on Sept. 24 from 4to 6 p.m. Another 66 people signed up for cards! This event partially took place outdoors and everyone enjoyed the cooler weather that afternoon. There were so many happy children in and out of the library.

I had the good fortune to attend both events and I want to say a special thanks to the local schools in Pembroke and Red Springs for encouraging the students to come visit. Educators stopped by the events themselves and greeted familiar faces as they signed up for cards. It was truly wonderful to see parents, teachers and principals so excited about introducing children to the library.

I would also like to thank the staff who hosted the events. In Pembroke, Tammy Vincent, Caroline Lloyd and Sherry Oxendine sprinkled cheer to all who visited! In Red Springs, Zach Bullard, Asia Carter and Amanda Mili were the cherry on top to a wonderful event!

The registration events were supported by a grant from the Robeson County Community Foundation, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation. We are very grateful for their contribution to the library.

These events were very successful and we plan on hosting similar events soon in St. Pauls, Maxton, Fairmont, and Rowland!

I would also like to thank the Rust family for donating free ice cream cone coupons that we are giving to new patrons. We had tremendous community support marketing this campaign. Whether you put a poster in your business, emailed your contacts, sent home flyers with students, or shared our graphics online, thank you!

If you have a business or organization that would like to help us spread the word about future events and campaigns, please reach out to me at [email protected]

During September, we hosted a “Sprinkle the Word” contest to challenge our library patrons to tell their friends and family to come sign up for their own library cards. Contestants were given sprinkle tickets to pass out to their contacts. When their friend or family member comes in and signs up for a library card, they turn in that sprinkle ticket. Each ticket is worth one point. A $50 gift card combo to McDonalds and Cold Stone Creamery will be awarded to whoever has the most sprinkle points as of Sept. 30. The winner will be announced on Oct. 8. We have 66 contestants across the county! A special thanks to our St. Pauls manager, Joy Andrews, for coming up with this fun idea.

If you are reading this and do not have a library card, please come see us! Although September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, we issue free library cards every month. We will start having cooler weather (right?) and that makes for great reading time with a hot cup of coffee or tea. Your library card also gives you access to computers, movies, and thousands of digital resources.

October is my favorite time of year, so treat yourself to a library card. No tricks!

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library