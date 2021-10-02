LUMBERTON — A wide spectrum of acoustic instrumental music will be presented at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 by the Kruger Brothers, who are set to perform at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton.

In an ever-expanding body of work, Jens Kruger (banjo, vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar, lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass, vocals) personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Born and raised in Europe, The trio moved to the United States in 2002 and is based in Wilkesboro.

The Kruger Brothers’ “remarkable discipline, creativity and their ability to infuse classical music into folk music” has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. The honesty of their writing has since become a hallmark of the trio’s work.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 students. This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

Masks will be required for admission to this performance but proof of vaccination will not be required. The theater will post updates to its web site regularly.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash between noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.