Mark McKinney & Co. wins ‘Duo of the Year’ at Josie Music Awards

Mark McKinney & Co. members Jonathan Locklear and Mark McKinney brought home the 2021 Josie Music Award for Duo of the Year. The awards were held at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Mark McKinney & Co. dedicated their 2021 Josie Music Award for Duo of the Year to late member Andrew Locklear.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The local music group responsible for regional hits like “Livin’ the Salt Life” and “Man I Miss It” was named Duo of the Year at the seventh annual Josie Music Awards held at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Mark McKinney & Co., a band whose members Mark McKinney and Jonathan Locklear hail from Robeson County, was nominated for three 2021 Josie Music Awards that include Musician of the Year for guitarist Locklear, Duo of the Year; and Entertainer of the Year (Duo).

“We were stoked to be nominated. We didn’t go down there with any expectations of winning, but it was incredible to win,” Locklear said.

“You’re always thinking ‘I’m not good enough’ so we went down there just really happy to be nominated,” McKinney said.

Held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the Josie Music Awards is an all-genre music award ceremony that includes a red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration six years ago, the Josie Music Awards remains the largest independent artist award show globally, according to the show’s website.

“This year they had 38,000 plus submission so that’s pretty incredible,” Locklear said. “That’s a lot of submissions so we were excited that we were able to bring one home.”

Mark McKinney & Co. took the stage at the award show providing the guitars for artist Dustin Chapman’s performance. A base guitarist and drummer from another Michigan band also joined in on the performance.

“They kind of just put a band together for his performance. We didn’t have any rehearsal. It was one of those things where you learn your part and play it how it is, then everything will work out,” Locklear said.

The group was backstage, high off the successful live performance, when they heard their name called.

“We were giving each other a pat on the back and then I heard McKinney and Company. I didn’t even hear my first name. I looked at Jon and I said ‘Jon I think we just won something.’ We ran out and sure enough we had won Duo of the year,” McKinney said. “It was just a crazy moment. Just crazy.”

The band was formed November 2016 by brothers Jonathan Locklear and Andrew Locklear, and Mark McKinney. Andrew Locklear, who died May 9, 2020, wrote the band’s first single, “Grandpa’s Song,” in 2018.

“At the end of the speech we dedicated the award to Andrew,” Locklear said.

Prior to the band forming six years ago, the two men have played in multiple bands, and have tried different styles and genres throughout the years.

“I guess we really found our niche and found what really makes us happy and what we’re good at I think,” McKinney said.

That niche was making the band more acoustic, performing at places where people could share conversation while listening or get up and dance and sing, McKinney said.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to first do what you love to, do something you’ve been dreaming to do for years, and then coming from a small town where the chances of that happening is just unheard of,” McKinney said.

Mark McKinney & Co. is familiar with winning awards. McKinney is the recipient of the Josie Music Awards’ Modern Country Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020.

“There’s just so many great vocalists so for my first year being nominated, to win it the first year is incredible and then turn around and win another one…,” McKinney said.

The duo has won five Carolina Music Awards including Guitarist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Song Writer of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year, twice.

Over the past five years, the duo has performed nearly 600 shows, averaging about 12-15 shows a month, mainly in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area. The band performed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in 2017 and most recently at the Givens Performing Arts Center for the virtual Front Row Concert Series in February.

The band released “Livin’ The Salt Life,” which was No. 1 on 94.9 in North Myrtle Beach for six weeks straight; “Anyway She Wants It”; and “Man I Miss It.” Their music is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and many other music apps.

Fans can expect more work in the duo’s future including a music video for the song “Man I Miss It,” and the release of more original music.