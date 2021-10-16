Azariah Greyson Locklear is born to Trenton and Latasha Locklear,

Staff report

MAXTON — A Rowland couple recently welcomed a baby boy to the world at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Azariah Greyson Locklear was born on Sept. 6, 2021, to parents Trenton and Latasha Locklear.