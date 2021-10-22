Siblings win first place in 4-H grilling contest

October 22, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair

Brother and sister duo Jordan and Jada McKinnon of St. Pauls, recently took home the first place prize of the Poultry Char-Grilling Contest at N.C. State University. They both won first place at the County and District levels earlier this year as well. The two will travel to Louisville, Kentucky in November where they will represent the state of North Carolina at the National 4-H Convention. Jordan will be grilling turkey and Jada will be grilling chicken. Both are members of the Inspirational Youth Leaders 4-H Club led by Emma Hill.