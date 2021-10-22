Purple Door Production holds dinner theater, grand opening

October 22, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A ribbon cutting and gala fundraiser “All Together Now” will mark the official opening of Purple Door Studios Nov. 12-15.

Purple Door Production has announced the grand opening of not only the studio but of a new concept for community theater, immersive performances in an intimate theater space, as part of the development of the downtown Lumberton arts scene.

“All Together Now” will be a concert fundraising event, celebrating the return of live performance and support for community theaters, according to a release from Purple Door Productions. The concert recreates sequences from the biggest hits of Broadway including “Frozen,” “Rent,” “Les Miserables,” “Fiddler on The Roof,” and “Newsies” and the “Beauty and the Beast.” It will also introduce audiences to some of the newest musicals returning to production in New York: “Mary Poppins,” “Come From Away,” “Matilda,” and “Waitress.”

This high energy cabaret features a large company of performers — ages 9 to adult — showcasing the talent of Robeson County and the local region.

A gala dinner theater event on Nov. 12 will be the ribbon-cutting grand opening for Purple Door Production Studio Theater, 215 E. Fourth St. Tickets for this gala fundraiser are $50 per person with special discount of $275 per table of six people. Reservations must be made in advance.

Special dessert theater performances will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 showing and 3 p.m. matinee showing on Nov. 14. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. All seats are $10 for the family matinee show at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.

All ticket donations are tax deductible, as allowed. To purchase tickets or make reservations, call Purple Door Productions at 910-865-0011 or visit the website showtix4U.com and search “All Together Now Lumberton.”