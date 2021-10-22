Grand opening for Community Art Guild set for Thursday

October 22, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
Shown is the building at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton, the ownership of which the Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved transferring to The Robeson County Community Art Guild. The organization’s members are visual arts enthusiasts whose goal is the advancement of the arts in Robeson County.

LUMBERTON — The Grand Opening of the Robeson County Community Art Guild will be held on Thursday.

The opening will be held at the building at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton, the ownership of which the Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved transferring to The Robeson County Community Art Guild.

The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and a take-out barbecue plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets for plates can be purchased in advance for $8 from one of the executive or advisory board members.

During the open house, which will continue later in the day from 5 to 7 p.m., a Retrospective Exhibit will be showcased featuring works from artist Lee Werner, William Holly, Clyde Jacobs, Randy Russ, Betty McKeithan, Gloria Lowery, and Pat McNeil. We wanted to honor these local artists who have passed away. These works of art will be on loan from their owners and will not be for sale.

A 3-Deminsional Burn Sale will also be held including art from local artists that is created using heat. This includes pottery, metal art, etc