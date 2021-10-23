Maggie Underwood uses mural to challenge residents to ‘Be the Difference’

LUMBERTON — Local 16-year-old Maggie Underwood has brought her “Be The Difference” concept into fruition with the completion of a 25-by-50-foot mural at Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store.

Underwood and Arizona Carter recently were named the winners of the Home Store Mural Contest, meaning they had the opportunity to design and paint murals on the Home Store’s exterior wall, which is about 150 feet wide. Each student won a $1,000 cash prize and each will receive $1,000 to buy supplies to be used in painting.

The contest aimed to have three winners; one high school student, one college student and a professional artist, but no college level submissions came in or useable professional images so a two high school students were chosen, according to Brianna Goodwin, the executive director of the Robeson County Church and Community Center.

Underwood, an 11th-grade student at Lumberton High School, created an image with a farm and church situated on rolling hills. In the foreground the image depicts a hand reaching out to give a basket of produce, filled with produce common in North Carolina, to another outstretched hand.

The words “BE THE DIFFERENCE” is stretched across the top of the image, a phrase that Underwood said he believes fit the description of the Robeson County Church and Community Center and its mission, to assist those in need.

“It says ‘Be The Difference’ because this is a place that really helps people. I wanted to show that they are being a differences and helping people in the community,” Underwood said.

Underwood said the concept is similar to a project completed in an English class that touched on symbolism.

“I kind of modified that more for the theme I was trying to go for ‘Be the Difference,” Underwood said. “I didn’t want it to be too complex. I wanted it to be simple so I came up with the field (in the background).”

Underwood’s mural, which originally started out as a drawing, was judged based on her ability to provide a colorful design concept that reflects Robeson County and the mission of the Robeson County Church and Community Center.

“We really couldn’t ask for a better group to convey the themes of community and get the community excited about public art and about togetherness,” Goodwin said.

The togetherness was displayed just in the number of family and friends who assisted with the project. When Underwood began working on the mural, she new she wanted it to be a family affair.

“There’s so many people that worked on this project that makes it unique. I tried to have everyone that I knew to come help. I think that really helps bring the theme that everyone can come together to help,” Underwood said.

Family members as young as 7 and as old as 92 and from as far as Africa took part in painting some of the mural.

“It was a widespread in age and geography,” said Tanya Underwood, Maggie’s mother.

The mural took roughly three months to complete with many hot summer days and late nights, but Underwood is satisfied with the finished product.

“I’m very happy with the way it turned. I’m really happy that it’s so vibrant. You can really see it and understand what it is,” Underwood said.

In the future, Underwood hopes to lend her artistic skills to video gaming design.

“In a way I do want to do art, I just want to do it in a new medium,” Underwood said.

Underwood and Carter’s murals can be viewed at Home Store, located at 590 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.

