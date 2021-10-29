RCC to hold Native American Heritage Month event Wednesday

October 29, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is inviting all students, faculty, staff and members of the community to its campus Wednesday for a celebration of American Indian culture in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

“It’s going to be a celebration of our culture,” said Phyllis Locklear, coordinator of the First American Pathways to Stem Success (FAPSS) grant. “We are going to have different vendors on campus, showcasing the various Native American traditions.

The Native American Culture Exhibition will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the center lawn behind the library, between buildings 9 and 13.

The day will consist of a guest speaker, a powwow with drummers and dancers from the Lumbee Tribe, and the Lumbee Ambassadors will be on campus.

“[T]here will be arts and crafts vendors, and McNeill’s Concessions will be serving Native American cuisine — fry bread, collard wraps — to celebrate the day,” Locklear said. “It’s going to be a time of fellowship and just a great celebration.”

The guest speaker will be Sheila Cummings, president and CEO of Cummings Aerospace, a Native American Woman-Owned small business she started herself in 2009. The company headquarters are located in Huntsville, Alabama, with satellite locations in Florida and Arizona. Cummings is a native of Pembroke and is a member of the Lumbee Tribe. She holds an aerospace engineering degree from the University of Maryland.

The event is sponsored by RCC’s chapter of Native American Student Organization, or NASO; American Indian Science Engineering Society, AISES; and FAPSS.