What’s Happening

October 29, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•Nov. 1

Business Workshop: Robeson Community College has planned a free business workshop titled “Starting, Operating, & Growing Your Business” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

•Nov. 3

Heritage month: Robeson Community College has scheduled a celebration of Native American Culture in honor of Native American Heritage Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Business Workshop: Robeson Community College has planned a free business workshop titled “Using Google Tools for Your Business” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

•Nov. 4

Art Stroll: Main Street Lumberton and the Robeson County Arts Council will hold an Art Stroll in downtown Lumberton from 5:30p.m. to 7 p.m.

•Nov. 8

Business Workshop: Robeson Community College has planned a free business workshop titled “How to find your customers” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

•Nov. 11

Veterans parade: The Town of Pembroke will hold a Veterans Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. at Pembroke Elementary School and ending with a memorial ceremony at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

•Nov. 13

Holiday Market: The Robeson County Arts Council will hold its Handmade Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Osterneck Auditorium.

•Nov. 15

Speaker Series: Tommy Orange will speak at the Givens Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. as part of the The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

•Nov. 20

Lumberton parade: The Lumberton Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Lumberton and continue down Elm Street, ending at the Biggs Park Mall.

•Nov. 25

Turkey Trot: The Robeson County Road Runners will hold a Turkey Trot at 8 a.m. beginning at the downtown plaza in Lumberton. The trot will include a 5-kilometer and a mile-long walk/run down the Rumba on the Lumber route.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.