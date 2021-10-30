HappeningsrevitalizesdowntownLumberton

Sarah Beth Ward Guest columnist
Happenings on Elm is one of Downtown Lumberton’s most unique assets. With its Spanish-style architecture, it is best known for its scrumptious menu, fine wines, craft beer, outdoor dining, and display of local art.

“As our newest downtown dining establishment, we are excited to promote them,” said Tim Little, Main Street Lumberton’s Promotions Committee Chair.

Owned by Annette Wallwork, her vision for Happenings on Elm is a combination of her travel experiences, love for art, her memories of spending time in Downtown Lumberton, and her desire to revitalize downtown.

“As a child I lived in the country and I can remember the thrill of coming to Downtown Lumberton. It was always a real treat.” Wallwork said. “Our downtown buildings are Lumberton’s history which is why preservation of our downtown matters.”

Wallwork purchased Stephens Funeral home in 2019. Stephens funeral home was built in 1937 by local builder, W.B. Burney.

“It was the arched windows I originally fell in love with and knew it would be perfect for a Tuscan Style restaurant and wine shop,” Wallwork said. “During our renovation process, I was amazed at the structure of the building. For example, the cement tunnels used for the boiler heating system in the basement (now used as our wine cellar), the thickness of the cement floors and plaster walls. They don’t build buildings like that anymore. You can’t replace those kinds of things with buildings of today.”

During your visit at Happenings on Elm, make sure to ask Wallwork about her scrapbook. She has documented her 13-month renovation of Stephens Funeral Home from beginning to end.

Wallwork and her family worked tirelessly for 13 months to bring the historic building back to life.

“It has been a family affair. My brother, Ed Bruce, helped with the majority of the renovations, along with my husband, Phillip, and several other family members and friends,” said Wallwork. “The pepper jelly and pepper relish we use are my mother’s recipes. I make the meat lasagna and Phillip cooks the Boston Butts. We use locally grown vegetables when possible as I did in the eggplant lasagna I recently made for our vegetarian customers. Natalie Lewis gave us her recipe for our Lumber River Sliders in honor of our beautiful Lumber River.”

When asked what makes Happenings on Elm unique, Wallwork will tell you “everything.”

“We take pride in the ambiance we accomplished which is unlike any other restaurant in Lumberton. We wanted to be unique and we are.” It is a Tuscan inspired restaurant with an excellent wine list, a variety of craft beer, and a plethora of local art. Happenings on Elm is an event venue that can be booked for anyone’s special event.

Wallwork also teaches art classes for adults and children. Wine tastings are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and brunch on Saturdays.

“Once you experience it, you will want to come back,” Wallwork said.

Sarah Beth Ward is the Downtown Development coordinator for the City of Lumberton.