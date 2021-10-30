Local artist Arizona Carter captures nature in mural

Arizona Carter spent the summer working a mural that can be seen at the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store. Carter and Maggie Underwood were named the winners of the Home Store Mural Contest this summer, allowing them the opportunity to design and paint murals on the Home Store’s exterior wall.
LUMBERTON — The essence of the nature throughout Robeson County is what a Robeson Early College graduate captured in her latest work.
Arizona Carter recently set her mind and artistic skills to creating a depiction of the Lumber River surrounded by wildlife common in North Carolina.
“I wanted it to be centered on the Lumber River because obviously that is where a bunch of memories are made and it holds a special place in a lot of Robesonians hearts,” Carter said.
Capturing this concept took Carter about three months but the finished product is a 20-foot-tall mural now on display at the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store, located at 590 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.
Carter and Maggie Underwood were named the winners of the Home Store Mural Contest this summer, allowing them the opportunity to design and paint murals on the Home Store’s exterior wall, which is about 150 feet wide. Each student won a $1,000 cash prize and each will receive $1,000 to buy supplies to be used in painting.
The contest aimed to have three winners; one high school student, one college student and a professional artist, but no college level submissions came in or useable professional images so two high school students were chosen, according to Brianna Goodwin, the executive director of the Robeson County Church and Community Center.
“I was definitely surprised. I remember the day when I was laying on my bed and then I got a notification. I was just very shocked because I did not expect to win but I was very excited,” Carter said.
Growing up, Carter, now a freshman at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, spent most her life lending her skills to others.
“Basically I was the designated artist for all of the clubs at schools and sometimes and they did pay for that,” Carter said.
Still the idea of painting a her first mural was daunting.
“I’ve always been a painter and I’ve always done artwork for other people on small canvases but obviously I’ve never worked on a large mural. That was scary for me but when I started the fears went away, ” Carter added.
Carter enjoys painting flowers or cultural references representative of her Lumbee heritage which lent well to the assignment the mural contest called.
Carter’s mural depicts the Lumber River flowing while framed by the trees and wildlife native to Robeson County like green anole lizards, great blue herons and humming birds.
“We have beautiful sunsets and the Lumbee River so I incorporated all of that into the painting,” Carter said. “I added all the flora and fauna that I’ve seen in Lumberton throughout my whole entire life.”
In her artist description Carter states that the painting “symbolically represents the freedom to move as we all please.”
Carter said it is surreal having her work now on display for all those who drive by.
“I feel that art is a positive aspect of the community and we really don’t have much of that in Lumberton. The thought of just bringing something positive to our city alone was just inspiring to me,” Carter said.
Carter is now in her first year at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She is studying social work and hopes to one day open a practice back home in Robeson County. But, art is something Carter plans to continue working on throughout for many years to come.