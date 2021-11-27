Lighting of Old Main at UNCP set for Nov. 30

November 26, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will kick off the holiday season with the annual Lighting of Old Main on Tuesday.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in front of Old Main. There will be light refreshments and entertainment. The event is open to the public.