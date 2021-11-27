Couple Releases “Give Me Christ” in Time for The Holiday Season

LUMBERTON — Fresh off the success of their Billboard chart-topping single “We Are One,” David and Tiffany Spencer are finishing the year with a release in time for the holiday season.
“Give Me Christ” is a gentle reminder to keep Christ as the focus this year.
“I remember when companies were encouraging everyone to use happy holidays instead of merry Christmas out of the fear of offending someone,” David Said.
Excluding Christ is not an option for him, prompting him to pen this song.
“Give Me Christ” is now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded.
“You will have some great music to listen to while you’re catching Black Friday sales,” according to a news release.
“David and Tiffany Spencer share an “extraordinary bond” in life,” the release continued. “Not only are they happily married, but they also have cohesion in creating and performing music. Their unique blend is bright, warm and always conveys a message in line with their Christian values. Their love for God and each other is always reflected in their music.”
“I love the lights, gifts, and all the holiday cheer, but nothing compares to the gift Jesus gave the world,” Tiffany Said. “If I don’t have anything under the tree this year, just ‘Give Me Christ.’”
The new single is riding the momentum of the couple’s recent successes of “We Are One” and Gonna Make It.”
“Gonna Make It,” the couple’s breakout single, has been featured on radio stations around the country, charting as high as No. 22 on the Gospel Internet Radio BDS chart for airplay. The duet’s album “One Touch” was named the 2020 Kingdom Image Award Best Album of the year and won a 2020 Rhythm of Gospel Award for Best Packaging.
David and Tiffany’s vocals are featured on records with Kim Cash Tate, Bryon Walker, Sheri Jones Moffett, Will Harris Fellowship Chorale, JaShawna Bellamy, and many more projects. James Patrick Stuart, Emmy Award nominee, featured the couple’s “soultry vocals” on his record “Can You Feel Me,” which he performed on ABC’s General Hospital.
The husband-wife duo recently received high honors at the eighth annual ceremony Dunamis Gospel Award in Winston-Salem, earning a pair of awards for Dunamis Artist of the Year and Dunamis CD/Song of the Year.
Both David and Tiffany were born and raised in Lumberton but now reside in Laurinburg. Tiffany is a music educator at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. David serves as the Communicationsspecialist for Lumbee River EMC.