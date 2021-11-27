Holiday Extravaganza returns to GPAC on Dec. 3

November 27, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff writer

PEMBROKE — Audience will have an opportunity celebrate the holidays with the return of the Holiday Extravaganza concert at Givens Performing Arts Center.

Faculty, staff and students of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Music Department will perform in the annual family-friendly event on Dec. 3. The show starts at 8 p.m.

The university’s ensembles and choirs are “guaranteed to make the holidays merry and bright” with uplifting renditions of holiday favorites and a fun sing-along of well-known Christmas carols.

“We missed presenting this fabulous performance last year because of COVID,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “And it’s one that our regular audience is glad we are bringing back.”

Tickets are $15 for adults; UNCP faculty, staff, and alumni are $10, $5 for all students; and children under 11 are free. Proceeds from the concert help to supplement students’ musical education by raising money for music scholarships.

“It’s all for a good cause because it helps make opportunities available for music students at the university,” Bass said. “But it’s also a delightful evening of music.”

In other GPAC news, the Center announced that the Russian National Ballet which was scheduled to perform in March, has been replaced with the shadow dance group, The Silhouettes on March 3. The Silhouettes were the runner-up on America’s Got Talent Season 6. They bring to life unique and inspiring stories by creating shapes with their bodies along with lighting effects, photography and video backgrounds.

The 2022 season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 22, with Forever Young.

Subscriber packages start at $120 and can be purchased online or at the Box Office.

To see the entire season lineup and learn more about individual sale dates, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.