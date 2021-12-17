Battalion raises $5k for Loflin-Walker

December 17, 2021 Robesonian Features 0

Staff report
ST. PAULS — The cadets from the Bulldog Battalion at St. Pauls High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps raised more than $5,000 over a two-month period to contribute to the overall Loflin-Walker Fund.

“This was our annual service learning project,” said Cadet Lt. Col. Bryson Stewart, Bulldog Battalion commander. “We want to do something that benefited the community and this was a perfect opportunity to do so.”

The cadets started planning the project at the beginning of the school year and culminated the first weekend in December.

Cadet Maj. Sandy Molina, Bulldog Battalion executive officer, said the cadets worked hard to reach the $5,000 goal.

“We were very excited when we found out we reached the goal,” Molina said.

Founded in 1986, the Loflin-Walker community fund managed by the St. Pauls Lions Club helps provide Christmas cheer to local families and individuals each year. Every penny that is donated stays in the community beey providing certificates to recipients that are redeemable at local St. Pauls businesses. Each year, upwards of 400 families are assisted by the fund, providing toys, clothes, food and fuel during the Christmas season.

The Bulldog Battalion and the St. Pauls High School Principal Mr. Jason Suggs presented the $5000 check to Jeff Walters, Lion’s Club fund manager.