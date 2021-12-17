UNC Health gifts new mothers ornaments

December 17, 2021 Robesonian Features 0
Shown is a commemorative holiday ornament the UNC Health Southeastern’s Maternal/Child Health Services Department is gifting new moms who deliver at the medical center.

Staff report

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern’s Maternal/Child Health Services Department is giving new moms who deliver at the medical center during December a commemorative holiday ornament gift.

Each clear glass ornament features the organization’s logo and items from the hospital stay are inserted, including a card with the baby’s footprints and other birth-related keepsakes.

“We wanted to make each mother’s experience here a little more special by giving them something they can cherish and bring back out every year during the holidays to celebrate their child’s birth,” said Anita Thurman, DNP, director of UNC Health Southeastern’s Maternal Child Health Services.

UNC Health Southeastern provides talented, compassionate and highly-trained obstetricians, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, lactation consultants and nursing staff, all of whom are committed to providing a memorable and healthy birth.

Birthing suites at UNC Health Southeastern are spacious to provide comfort for our birthing mothers. The comprehensive maternity services include: state-of-the art obstetrical services including pre-birth and delivery care; newborn services including hearing screening and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); prenatal assessment services to ensure a healthy pregnancy including diagnostic ultrasounds, first trimester screenings, non-stress testing and other diagnostic testing for high-risk pregnancies; a dedicated cesarean section suite and post-anesthesia care; and a postpartum unit.

To learn more about UNC Health Southeastern’s Maternal Child Health Services, visit the website at https://www.srmc.org/care-treatment/maternal-child-health/.