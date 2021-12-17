UNC Health gifts new mothers ornaments

As we enter the holiday season, we are reminded of the importance of expressing gratitude and giving back to others.

As the Robeson County Public Library director, I am grateful for the amazing library staff that I have the privilege to work with each day. There are 25 employees who show up across the county at our seven libraries to make sure each community has access to library services and a welcoming place to visit. As we close in on the two-year mark of the pandemic, I want to thank each of them for their dedication, creativity, and flexibility during these stressful and ever-changing times.

If you know any of the following talented individuals, please reach out and thank them for their service to our community: Octavia Locklear, Rowland manager; Zach Bullard, Red Springs manager; Audrey McNeese, Fairmont manager; Cynthia Lester, Maxton manager; Joella Ford, Maxton assistant; Joy Andrews, St. Pauls manager; Katelin Gandee, St. Pauls assistant; Tammy Vincent, Pembroke manager; Glenn McMillan, Lumberton custodian; Hugh Alderson, Youth Services librarian; Sherry Oxendine, Youth Services specialist; Kelly Mecifi; Technical Services librarian; Amanda Mili, Technical Services specialist; Margaret Richardson, Technical Services assistant; Asia Carter, Outreach specialist; Caroline Lloyd, Outreach specialist; Mary Watson, Circulation assistant; Jesseca Chavis, Circulation assistant; Nikki Smith, Circulation assistant; Caroline Hunt, Circulation assistant; Sandra Britt, Circulation assistant; Lolita McMillan; Audiovisual specialist; Patrick Parker, Operations specialist; Lauren Piszczor, Adult Services librarian; and Carmela Williams, Senior Administrative associate.

I started my journey in public libraries as a small child. My first memory of libraries was when I was 3 or 4 years old living in Hallsboro. The Columbus County Public Library’s Bookmobile came through our neighborhood and I ran across the yard with an armload of books to swap. Visiting the Bookmobile was a magical experience. As I grew up, my dad, who is an avid reader, often took me to the public library in Whiteville. The stacks and stacks of children’s books held the same magic. Anytime we travelled out of town, whether with my parents or grandparents, the adults would always look for a bookstore. I was so fortunate that they were always able and happy to buy my brother and me a new book to add to our shelves at home. My grandparents even had special bookcases made for my brother and me, which still hold worlds of stories at my mother’s house for my son to enjoy during visits. My dad loved comic books growing up and he passed that onto us kids. My first memory of Lumberton was browsing through a comic book shop in Downtown and grabbing an ice cream cone afterwards.

When I moved to Wilmington to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, the Randall Library on campus became a second home for me. I had a favorite study spot, aisles of music history books to browse, and a coffee shop! Prior to going to UNCW, I had never been inside an academic library. It was a new world opened up to me and I’ll always remember getting lost on the second floor during my first visit.

I didn’t mind being lost in the library. During my years in Wilmington, I also took jobs at two bookstores. I was studying to become a music teacher, but I absolutely loved working with books and helping people find what they were looking for.

It wasn’t until I had graduated, took my first teaching job, and then saw an ad for a branch library management position that I realized I could go back to the books, back to the magic, and make it a career. After six months of working in a public library, I knew I wanted to spend my life in the stacks.

I earned my MLS and shortly after, started working for RCPL in the Youth Services department, and later, took the directorship. In this position, I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing trustees, staff, community members, state and local governments to bring about positive advancements for our library system. It is an honor to serve my community in this role.

In early 2022, I will celebrate eight years as the director, 10 years working at RCPL, and 14 years working in public libraries. I have been fortunate to have fantastic mentors and colleagues through the years and I now have an incredible opportunity to give back to the library profession. I was invited to serve on East Carolina University’s Master of Library Science Advisory Board, representing public libraries. There are two other public library representatives from NC on the board and many others representing other constituencies. This board meets annually to provide guidance to the program on current and future needs of the library profession, make recommendations for courses and strategic planning initiatives, and offer approaches for strengthening student successes. I am grateful and excited for the role I have been offered in preparing tomorrow’s librarians for the evolving needs of our communities.

For me, this has been a coming-full-circle moment. It all started with a little bit of magic on a bookmobile before I could even read the books myself. To all the parents in our community, please bring your children to the libraries and let them enjoy the wonder of finding the most perfect book. A love of books and reading won’t make everyone want to be a librarian, but that is the beautiful thing about libraries. The possibilities and paths are endless for anyone who spends time reading. There will always be librarians to guide the way to what they seek, so start them young! And if you’re all grown up and haven’t been to the library in a while, it is never too late to tap into the magic of reading. I wish you all a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season!