Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns Feb. 4-5

December 23, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Tickets can now be purchased for the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s annual Pancake Festival which is returning for its 58th installment.

This year’s two-festival will take place rom 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 and from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, a few months later than the traditional date held each year in November. The festival was cancelled in 2020.

Tickets are $7 if purchased in advance and $8 at the door.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Dial Insurance on Third Street in Pembroke, The Staffing Alliance on Lackey Street in Lumberton, RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange on Farringdom Street in Lumberton and from members of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

All proceeds will go towards the Kiwanis of Robeson Lumberton Children’s Foundation.