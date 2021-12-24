‘Tales from a Penny’ continues

ROWLAND — A splash of color has been added to one of the most recognizable buildings in downtown Rowland, Town Hall.

Eight panels displaying the artwork of three local artists — Spring Johnson, Kendreek Mitchell and Jobvis Dunson — can now be seen by motorist and pedestrians who pass by the busy Main Street that runs down the center of Rowland. The install was made recently and comes curtesy of grant funding awarded to the Robeson County Arts Council.

“The RCAC is elated to have facilitated an art installation in the Rowland community. We extend a special thank you to the RCAC past president, Vanessa Abernathy, Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter and our three phenomenal artists who had the vision to reflect themes of Rowland. We look forward to many more projects of this caliber in the near future,” said Brianna Goodwin, president of the Robeson County Arts Council.

Abernathy was essential in facilitating the project during her time as president.

She said the council’s goals was to “identify and support a diversity of local artists by implementing outdoor projects that increase their experience in community art and assists in energizing small town main streets throughout Robeson County.”

That goal seemed to be achieved within the Town of Rowland.

Each work depicts the artists’ takes on what makes the “town of 1,000” Rowland.

Kendreek Mitchell

Mitchell, a Rowland native, said he chose to showcase the agricultural side of Rowland. One set of panels showcases fields, and the other crops commonly grown throughout the town.

“We do a lot of farming around here so that’s what came to my mind — farming, harvesting, growing crops, produce,” Mitchell said. “I thought it would be good to do the fields, the combines, and the tractors. We grow collards and corn and peanuts.”

Mitchell said his grandfather was also a farmer which further pushed his subject matter.

“He had tractors, the livestock, the produce so that kind of inspired me to do something that represent farming around here,” he said.

After coming up with the initial concept, it was not hard to begin sketching. Mitchell began with thumbnail sketches, which are quick, abbreviated drawings, usually done very rapidly and with no corrections. He than selected the colors he would use and got to work.

“After that it was smooth sailing,” Mitchell said. “I had vision, I knew how I wanted it, and it just flowed.”

During the process, Mitchell got input from several older farmers. He said they “automatically knew” what he was aiming for.

“They would be so amazed,” he said of the process.

“Excited” was the word used to describe Mitchell’s artwork now on display in the town he calls home.

“It feels like I’m about to enter in a piece that’s going to New York,” Mitchell said. “It’s where I’m from so I treat it just as if it’s any other project that was going off to a bigger city. This is my hometown.”

Spring Johnson

“BLOOM where you are planted,” is the message conveyed in the panels painted by Johnson, a Lumberton artist.

After speaking with the former Mayor Michelle Shooter, she was inspired by Shooter’s goal for the town, which was to ultimately bring positive attention to the area.

“They’re a small town but they don’t want to be forgotten … she was looking for something positive that would positive to people who already live in Rowland as well as people that are passing by or passing through,” Johnson said.

Taking on the panels was something new for Johnson, who specializes in painting acrylic still life portraits on smaller canvases.

“This is the first time I have done a project of this skill,” Johnson said. “This is the first time I’ve done something this large and in the style of a mural. There was a bit of a learning curve there.”

“I’m happy that I did it because now I have that skill. It was challenging at first but I got the hang of it,” Johnson added.

Johnson’s work has been featured at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton.

“For me, that is the pay off — for people to experience artwork,” Johnson said. “I am definitely an artist that needs an audience in order to feel like what I’m making means something. I like to inspire people.”

Johnson said she is awaiting the feedback from the public and “what emotions they feel when they look at it.”

“I feel like art is a vehicle. It can be used to deliver messages and inspire people. That’s what I really want to do with my art.”

Jobvis Dunson

Dunson had the opportunity to add his take on what he believe makes Rowland the town that it is. Like Mitchell, he had the hometown advantage, painting the caboose he has seen most of his life at the Historic Train Depot, just feet from Town Hall.

“I’ve seen it ever since I was little,” Dunson said. “It’s always been back there. It’s something that symbolize the town.”

Dunson has been drawing since the age of 6, but began taking painting seriously in middle school. During that time he entered several painting competitions and was known as the go-to artist at school.

“I was just the one that everyone would come to to draw stuff,” he said.

In addition to painting the caboose, Dunson painted the town’s welcome sign as well as an image honoring the military in the Rowland area.

“It seemed only right,” Dunson said. “We’re trying to represent the town.”

And Rowland is a town that honor’s its military veterans, Dunson said.

“I think it turned out pretty good,” Dunson said.

The Rowland Town Hall is located at 202 W. Main St.

Dunson is not new to painting murals. His work has been displayed at a restaurant in Fairmont.