‘Tales from a Penny’ continues

LUMBERTON — It was a lone penny that inspired a Lumberton woman to create a children’s book series chronicling childhood adventures.
She is now on her second.
Fulton Books author Byrd Britt, a former educator, a finance assistant and a lover of flying kites, has completed her most recent book “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park,” an easy-to-digest story for kids complemented by captivating illustrations.
Britt’s first book “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Zoo” is a story about a little boy named Jack who finds a special penny while on his way to the zoo.
“I’d always planned for this to be a series and so the first book came out in October (2020) and I was already writing the second book,” Britt said.
In “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park,” the adventure unfolds Jack and his friends’ fun day at the park. The skies were clear and perfect for flying kites. The kids were having a good time running and pulling the kites behind them … until a big gust of wind blew Suki’s kite too far.
“This is a story about a little boy named Jack and his lucky penny, Emmie, as they go on their next big adventure,” Britt said. “Jack invites his friends Stevie and Suki to go to the park to fly kites. At the park, they fly their colorful kites high in the sky. They have fun running with the kites and making them do tricks.”
The adventure takes a turn and their fun day of flying kites suddenly hits a snag, Britt said.
Published and illustrated by Fulton Books, Britt’s books are stories geared toward helping children hone their social and problem-solving skills. At the same time, it encourages kids to be physically active by spending time outdoors.
But how the idea came about, more than 20 years ago, is through an act that is common in our everyday items, making a purchase.
“I made a purchase and the change I got back was a penny from 1889 and I thought oh my God. I wonder where this penny had been in all these years,” Britt said. “It surely had a story to tell.”
For years after she toyed with the idea of authoring a book centered around a penny, documenting its story. Like most pennies, a changing of hands continues the journey which is what opens the doors for the next book in the series, Britt said.
“It gets passed from one child to the next and so with the new child, another adventure happens,” Britt said.
When developing a new book, Britt starts with a generally idea then begins her rough outline.
“One that is finished I sort of feel in the parts in between,” Britt said. “That’s sort of my process.”
Britt chose to center her books on a young audience because of her simple writing style.
“I thought it fit a children’s book better,” Britt said. “I enjoy writing little short stories and I like art in the picture books that go along with the story.”
Readers who wish to go on a penny adventurecan purchase “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park” at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
