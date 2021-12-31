Polish orchestra stops at GPAC Jan. 26

December 31, 2021
Staff report
The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Jan. 26 at the Givens Performing Arts Center as part as its first-ever tour of the United States.

PEMBROKE — One of the stops on the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra’s first-ever tour of the United States is Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Ticket prices start at $21.

Conducted by Wojciech Rodek Zuzanna Dziedzic, the orchestra is the largest music institution in eastern Poland. The orchestra will be accompanied by the first-prize winners of the Chopin International Piano Competition and Wieniawski International Violin Competition.

The program will include Beethoven, “Overture to Egmont”; Wieniawski, Violin Concerto No. 2; and Schubert, Symphony No. 9 “The Great.”

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra was formed in December 1944. Its beginnings go back to numerous chamber and solo concerts performed by musicians who established ties with Poland after World War II.

The first performance of the symphony was on Feb. 10, 1945, in the hall of the Music Society. It has performed in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at uncp.edu/gpactickets or by calling the box office at 910-521-6361.

The return to live performances at GPAC will also include Mike Wiley’s “Blood Done Sign My Name” on Feb. 24, Sister Sledge on Feb. 26, The Silhouettes on March 2, the Air Force Band on April 2 and “South Pacific” on April 29.

For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac.