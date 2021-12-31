Pathleadsto thelibrary

I feel like most people go through a million different career paths as children and teens before deciding on one, I however, have had only three.

When I was a child I wanted to be a doctor, which then turned into being a pediatric asthma therapist as I struggled to find treatment for my asthma. But after learning science is not my strongest skill it morphed into writing, which in turn brought me to journalism.

If you would have told me just two years ago I would be working part time in a library, I wouldn’t have believed you. I didn’t even process it could be a career for me.

I got my bachelor’s degree in communication, with a focus in journalism, from Coastal Carolina University, and the day before I graduated I accepted a position as a staff writer for The Laurinburg Exchange, a sister paper to The Robesonian.

For almost four years I’ve covered the events taking place in Scotland County, and while I enjoy what I do I was itching for something new.

Insert the recommendation to apply for a part-time position at the Robeson County Library system.

I’ve now been at the St. Pauls branch since August, and it’s truly been an amazing experience. I love every second I come to work and despite balancing it still with my full-time position at The Exchange I’m enjoying every minute.

I can’t say I always enjoyed reading — I didn’t. I hated it. I loved being read to but that was my limit no matter how much my mom tried to get me to read. But something switched in sixth grade and I don’t think I’ve put a book down since. Cut to the 56 books I’ve read or listened to this year alone.

One of my favorite things to do in the library is to go down what I refer to as rabbit holes of book recommendations. Give me a book you enjoy and I’ll do my best to find some similar titles for you that are in the system.

If you want some personal recommendations, I’ve got that too. Over the years I’ve become very well versed in historical/Tudor time-period fiction and nonfiction, YA fantasy and suspense novels.

Personally, my favorite authors are Sarah J. Maas, Lisa Jewell and Ruth Ware.

Currently, I’m slowly working my way through some juvenile fiction since, like I said, I didn’t really read as a kid so I’m trying to build up my knowledge to help me make recommendations not just based on what’s been being checked out here in St. Pauls.

So if you need recommendations, someone to go down a rabbit hole for you, or just someone to chat with stop by and see me — and Ms. Joy on Broad Street! We’re open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Typically, I’m in the library Tuesday to Thursday in the afternoons, so stop by and say hi, as well as potentially getting a library card to check out all the recommendations I’m sure I can find for you!

Katelin Gandee is a St. Pauls branch assistant for the Robeson County Public Library.