Crescendo! earns Telly

Mark Anderson’s GPAC performance wins Telly Award

Staff report
Courtesy photo | International Artists Foundation

Lumberton composer Mark Andersen performs Rhapsody for Piano in three movements for the Givens Performing Arts Center’s Front Row Arts Series.

PEMBROKE — A local composer performnce at a local theater has garnered a Telly Award.

“Crescendo! 381 – Mark Andersen at GPAC – Classical Rhapsodies for Piano” has been named Winner in Television General Entertainment in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, Vimeo and others.

“This is an exciting honor,” said James Bass, executive director of Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke. “I’m so proud, not only of the award but for the story that led us to this humbling recognition.”

The project began when Bass, who is credited with producing the project, reached out to Mark Andersen about performing a concert for the venue’s Front Row Arts Series, which presents virtual performances by local and regional artists.

In August 2020, Andersen recorded “Rhapsodies for Piano” in three movements for GPAC’s virtual series. The music was written by Andersen during the COVID-19 pandemic and debuted from the GPAC stage. The concert was not only special because it was the first time the music was performed on stage, but Andersen feared it might be his last performance.

“In the face of a year like no other, International Artists Foundation and Givens Performing Arts Center have continued to defy the limitations of our new world in continuing to create compelling and engaging work,” said Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail.”

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers, including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, PBS, PlayStation and The Walt Disney Company.

The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.