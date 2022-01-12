Givens Performing Arts Center cancels two January events

January 12, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has canceled two January events due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

“Forever Young,” scheduled Jan. 22, and the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, scheduled Jan. 26, have both been canceled.

Events after January will proceed as scheduled, including “Blood Done Sign My Name,” Sister Sledge, The Silhouettes, “South Pacific,” and the U.S. Air Force Band.

Patrons can request a refund or donate their tickets to Friends of GPAC by calling the GPAC Box Office. If patrons do not contact the office for a refund or the option to donate, their account will be credited for use for a future purchase.

The GPAC Box Office can be reached between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday by email, [email protected], or phone, 910.521.6361.