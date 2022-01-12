Givens Performing Arts Center cancels two January events

As the community’s positive test rate and the health system’s COVID-19 admissions continue to trend upward, Cape Fear Valley Health is making the following modifications to the current visitation policy. These changes will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 3.

Visitation times are from noon to 8 p.m. for most inpatients and from 4 to 8 p.m. for inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Non-COVID patients may have two visitors between noon and 8 p.m., but they may not leave and return. Care companions who stay overnight with a patient and leave the next morning will not be allowed to return until visiting hours reopen. COVID-positive inpatients may have two visitors between 4 and 8 p.m. for up to 1 hour each, and their visitors must wear an N95 respirator (provided by the hospital) at all times and may not eat or drink in the room. COVID-positive patients may not have overnight visitors.

In the Emergency Department, one visitor is allowed after the patient has been placed in a private treatment room and the visitor may not come and go. If the patient is admitted or boarded while waiting on a bed, their visitation hours are noon to 8 p.m. and visitors must still remain in the room. Visitors who leave will be allowed to return at the next visitation time. Visitation rules at Express Care locations are the same as the Emergency Department.

Patients who are at the End of Life may have one visitor a day outside of the visitation times listed above. In certain circumstances, the nursing supervisor may allow for compassionate exceptions to this rule for End of Life patients. Non-COVID End of Life patients who are actively passing are allowed up to four visitors, with two visitors at a time. COVID patients at End of Life are allowed a one-time visit for four immediate family members only with a maximum time of four hours, if outside of the normal visiting hours.

Visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and clinics are required to properly wear a mask provided by the health system at all times. Masks must remain on at all times, even in patients’ rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Cloth masks and neck gaiters are not permitted. This mask policy will be strictly enforced.

All visitors will be screened with a brief verbal questionnaire and a temperature scan before being allowed entry. Those who refuse to answer the questions or who have a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.

The health system still has some further restrictions in certain parts of the medical center and other locations, as follows:

• Surgery and procedural patients will be allowed one visitor in the pre-op area, but two visitors may wait in the surgical waiting room if arriving with the patient. Additionally, surgery patients may have one visitor in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit if they are waiting to be admitted to the hospital. Once a surgery patient or procedural patient has been admitted, two visitors can go with the patient to their room.

• Inpatients awaiting surgery or a procedure may have the standard number of visitors during visiting hours. Additionally, one support person may stay with the patient overnight and remain until the patient is taken to surgery.

• Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital surgical patients may have one support person, who may wait in the lobby during the procedure.

• Labor and Delivery patients are allowed one support person with the patient who must be at least 16 years old. No other visitors are allowed. Support persons are not allowed to switch with other people, and they cannot leave and return.

• In the Family Centered Care Unit, there may be one support person to spend the night. The support person must be over the age of 16 and may not come and go. No other visitors are allowed.

• Pediatrics and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit will allow parents/legal guardians (up to two) to visit around the clock, and they may come and go. Only one parent or legal guardian may stay overnight. One additional visitor between hours of noon to 8 p.m. is allowed per day other than the parents, but there may be only two people at the bedside at a time. No one under the age of 12 may visit. Children 12 years of age and older must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older.

• In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, two banded parents/legal guardians are allowed to visit. They can visit at any time, and they may come and go. There is no space to allow for overnight stays.

• Oncology and Oncology clinics will allow up to two visitors at a time, except for the chemotherapy area, where space constraints and immunocompromised patients do not allow for visitation.

• Outpatient clinics and Fayetteville Ambulatory Surgical Center will allow no more than two visitors per patient.

• Cape Fear Valley Behavioral Health Care will allow patients one visitor Mondays through Fridays, from 7 to 9 p.m. On the weekends, they may have two visitors, one per time slot at 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Once visitors leave the facility, they will not be permitted to return that same day.

• Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) patients at Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital are allowed two visitors at a time from noon to 8 p.m., but due to the high vulnerability of that hospital’s patient population, all visitors must be able to show proof of vaccination.

Individual hospitals in the Health System may vary from these guidelines due to space limitations. These revisions reflect stricter guidelines regarding visitation than our previous policy and may be adjusted in the future.