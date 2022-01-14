NC Museum of Art to host exhibition on architect Phil Freelon

LUMBERTON — A culmination of persistence and determination by several people has resulted in the Public Schools of Robeson County moving closer toward gaining a state-of-the-art planetarium.

The first N.C. budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in years earmarked millions of dollars for Robeson County but the local director of the Robeson Planetarium Science Center Kenneth Brandt is more focused on the $5 million promised to construct a facility.

“Shock” and “awe” more specifically, are the words used to describe his reaction to the news.

“I was like, ‘Really, it made it through?’ “ Brandt said.

Back in March, Sen. Danny Britt first placed the funding item in the senate’s budget proposal, but it was removed during negotiations. A version was later brought to the House by Rep. Charles Graham, and this version is ultimately what became law, Brandt said.

“I was very happily surprised it made it through negotiations. All of those things had to happen to be where we are today.” Brandt said. “Without them, this would not be a thing.”

The fight for a new planetarium began shortly after floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew destroyed the facility, located next to the former Public Schools of Robeson County’s central office on Caton Road, in October 2016. It rendered the building unusable and destroyed the projector, which displays the night sky in light on a domed ceiling.

“The flood happened about 12 hours after it had stopped raining. The river backed up and it just overflowed in the banks,” Brandt said. “When it was all over and done, there was a about 3 feet of water in the Planetarium and Science Center.”

The floods damaged everything except for a few items on table tops and shelves, Brandt said.

With a determination to get the 50-year-old planetarium program back online, the following year Brandt was able to purchase an inflatable dome and projector with the help of the county school board.

“It took about nine months to get my program back up and running,” Brandt said. “I do enjoy enthusiastic support with my administration. They’ve been rock solid for me.”

The portable planetarium found a new home at the Partnership for Children on Chestnut Street in Lumberton before moving to the old cafeteria at Janie C. Hargrave in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and operations were made virtual. Today the doors are back open to the public.

“We have a little semblance of what we use to have,” Brandt said. “I like to compare it to a Star Trek analogy of we’re running a shuttlecraft instead of a starship. We’re still able to travel in space. We can’t fit 400 crew on a shuttle, you can only take a class at a time but that’s OK. For now, that will do.

“We’re working pretty hard to make sure the experience that kids are having right this second is really good because for a lot of children, this is their first field trip,” Brandt added.

A core group of people interested in seeing a new planetarium, including members of the Rising Phoenix nonprofit and Chancellor Robin Cummings, have already traveled to planetariums and science centers throughout the state to get an idea of what a new facility could look like.

Location and design will be some of the initial matters discussed for the future planetarium, still in the early stages of development. One of the main decision will be where it will go.

“A lot still needs to be figured out now. We’re still in the early stages,” Brandt said.

What Brandt is “dead set” on is not having the space rebuilt in its original location, which is now deemed a flood zone.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Construction Committee will ultimately make that determination.

“I hope to see a state-of-the-art planetarium system — something that Robeson County and this region can be proud of,” Brandt said.

The idea is for the new center to be a commodity for school districts throughout the region, not just in Robeson County. Superintendents within the region has expressed their support.

“The Planetarium and Science Center provides opportunities to engage and advance STEM educational experiences for students and citizens in southeastern NC.”

— Dr. Freddie Williamson, Superintendent – Public Schools of Robeson County

“Bladen County Schools would be very interested in having our students make use of this facility. I am also in full support of having the planetarium and science center rebuilt in our region.

— Dr. Jason Atkinson, Superintendent – Bladen County Schools

“I have checked with the Instructional Coaches in the district, and they believe we would be able to use this type of resource with our students. We would be supportive of the planetarium and science center. We continue to look for STEM focused experiences for our students.”

— Deanne Meadows, Superintendent – Columbus County Schools

“Our District would benefit greatly from a new state-of-the-art Planetarium & Science Center.”

— Takeda LeGrand, Ed.D., EJD, Superintendent – Scotland County Schools

“We would make use of this facility and we do support this facility that will serve the Sandhills region.”

— Jeffrey B. Maples, Ed.D., Superintendent – Richmond County Schools

“I foresee Hoke County students making use of a new Planetarium and Science Center through possible field trips, virtual lessons and events, projects, etc. I support a new Planetarium and Science Center to serve the Sandhills region.”

— Dr. Debra Dowless, Superintendent – Hoke County Schools