LUMBERTON — The N.C. Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center has scheduled several classes for the months of January and February ranging from crop production and pruning to food safety.

2022 Tri-County Crop Production Meetings

The Extension will host three 2022 Tri-County Crop Production Meetings at the Southeastern Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 E., Lumberton. An hour of CCA credits and N.C. Pesticide Recertification credits N, O, D, and X will be available at each meeting.

— The first will be a Cotton Production Meeting scheduled Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Speakers include Dr. Ron Heinger, Extension Cropping Systems specialist; and Dr. Stephanie Kulesza, Extension Nutrient Management & Animal Waste specialist. The deadline to register is Jan. 24. Registration can be done at https://go.ncsu.edu/cornpproduction.

— The deadline to register for the Cotton Production Meeting will be Jan. 27. The meeting will be held on Feb. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will include speakers Dr. Keith Edimsten; Extension Cotton specialist; Dr. Guy Collins, Extension Cotton specialist; Dr. Charlie Cahoon, Extension Weed specialist; and Dr. Anders Huseth, Extension entomologist. Registration can be completed at https://go.ncsu.edu/cottonpproduction.

— A Soybean Production Meeting has been scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 24. Speakers include Dr. Rachel Vann, Extension Soybean specialist; Dr. Luke Gatiboni, Soil Fertility Extension specialist; and Dr. Dominic Reisig, Extension entomologist. Participant must register by Feb. 17 at https://go.ncsu.edu/soybeanpproduction.

A meal will be provided, so attendees must register by the deadline for each event. To register or for more information, contact Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops Agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at mac_malloy@ncsu.edu.

Food Safety

The local Extension has scheduled a ServSafe Food Safety Certification training and review session Feb. 1-3, from to 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. The two-hour exam will be given Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a review prior to the exam.

The registration fee of $125 — check or money order only, made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension — may be paid at Cooperative Extension, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton, NC 28360. The fee covers all materials needed to prepare for the exam: the “‘ServSafe Manager” textbook (7th edition), exam answer sheet, handouts, and light refreshments.

The enrollment form can be downloaded from the Cooperative Extension website or received by email and must be returned with the registration fee by Jan. 22. The last day to register and pick up a textbook is Jan. 22. Individuals interested are encouraged to register in advance to allow for at least 10 days to study before the class begins. There are no refunds, but substitutions may be made by the registrant in advance of the first day of class.

If anyone has participated in this training offered by Cooperative Extension in the past and needs to retest, they can do so on Feb. 4. The retesting fee is $50 and would need to be paid by check or money order by Jan.22.

After the February training, additional ServSafe trainings will be offered in April, July, and October, 2022. For more information, contact Jessie Jones at 910-671-3276 or by email at jessie_jones@ncsu.edu. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Cooperative Extension at 910-671-3276 no later than February 6. For exam accommodations, ServSafe requires a written request and proper documentation by the examinee prior to the exam with sufficient time to receive approval or denial. To learn more about Extension, visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu.

Muscadine pruning

The Robeson County Center will be the location of a Muscadine Culture and Pruning Workshop scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Topics covered during this workshop will include trellising, training, and pruning vines; recommended varieties and cultivars; fertilization recommendations; and pests and diseases.

After having class first at the Extension office, participants will travel to DJ’s Farm, located at 981 Highway 41 South, Lumberton, for hands-on pruning experience. Participants should bring their own pruners and dress appropriately for the weather. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are recommended.

The class will be limited to 25 participants. Registration is required. The registration deadline is Feb. 2. To register use the following link: https://go.ncsu.edu/muscadineandpruning.

For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural Agent, at 910-671-3276 or mack_johnson@ncsu.edu.

Better Blueberries 101

People interested in learning how to increase their harvest and the size of their blueberries have until 5 p.m. Feb. 8 to register for the Better Blueberries 101 class.

The class being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. It will take place at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Participants will be taught the best practices for blueberries regarding soil pH, fertilizer requirements, pruning practices, and variety selection for the Robeson County area. An outdoor pruning demonstration could be part of the class, so participants are asked to dress for the weather.

Masks will be required because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The class will be limited to 25 participants. To register go online and use the link https://go.ncsu.edu/betterblueberries101.

For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension horticulture agent, at 910-671-3276 or mack_johnson@ncsu.edu.