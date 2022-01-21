‘Time Out’ for artistic expression

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor
This spring, the Robeson Art Guild will launch its latest exhibit, “Time Out,” which will focus the creative outlet artists took during the pandemic.

LUMBERTON — “What did you do with your time out?”

That’s the first of a series of thoughts that will be posed by Nila Chamberlain, director of Development for the Robeson Art Guild, in blog that will be available at roesonartguild.org.

The concept of “Time Out” is a reference to what one has experienced in the last two two years as the nation copes with COVID-19 and the pandemic.

“The whole point of it is to share with the world how we used creative expression to deal with the stress of COVID-19,” Chamberlain said. “The creative life is a tool of dealing with stress.”

“We have had testing, vaccines, boosters, quarantine, illness, death, job loss, job changes, relief checks, delays, shortages, loneliness, more family time, less family time, cancellations, social distancing, masks, and confusion,” a prospectus from the Guild stated. “We have been forced into ‘Time Out’ to survive. What has ‘Time Out’ meant for you? Tell us.”

“You want to say stop the world I want to get off,” Chamberlain said. “We’ve had to cope for more than two years on how on stay sane.”

This spring the guild will begin accepting those reference of expression for a “Time Out” exhibit.

Works will be accepted in any medium and can be two-dimensional or three-dimensional. Hanging work must have secure wire and hanging screws, etc. No sawtooth clips allowed. Work must weigh no more than 20 pounds and not exceed five feet in any direction. Three-dimensional art must have its own display pedestal or suitable table.

Artists may enter one or two entries. The entry fee is $10 per entry for members and $15 for non-members. There are three prizes to be given for the popular favorite voting: $100 for first place, $50 for second place, $25.00 for third place.

Artists will be asked to complete the registration and standard release forms upon arrival. Work accepted for this exhibition can be for sale for the price set at submission, but sold pieces cannot be removed until the final day of the exhibition. Any questions, please call 910-674-3006.

Details on the opening night reception and exhibit date is to be determined as the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on. When the exhibition shows, it will be on display in Gallery B at the Guild, Chamberlain said.

Chamberlin will be have on display a photograph of the “Chapel of Simple Abundance.” Named after a book on meditation from author Sarah Ban Breathnach, the chapel was constructed by Chamberlin using 8,000 bottles collected from businesses, companies and organizations.

