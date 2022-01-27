‘Top That’ owner set to bring drag to Lumberton Saturday

LUMBERTON — A local business owner cried when his latest event sold out within 24 hours.

“I cried and it was definitely happy tears, nervous tears,” said Top That Dessert Bar owner Justin Herring. “I was scared cause I knew there was a need for it but I didn’t know that so many people wanted it and it was really that necessary.”

The event will be the Top That Drag Brunch at the dessert bar, at 2922 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. A first for the county, the brunch will feature a catered meal with complimentary mimosas and live entertainment curtesy of some well-known drag queens.

“This is big. This is really big,” Herring said of the brunch.

The show will feature Stacey Lane Matthews, who has appeared on season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race and is from the area.

“We just thought it was important to keep it local. Especially for the first one,” Herring said.

Matthew’s daughter Tatianna Matthews will host the brunch, and guests can also expect to see performances by Amazing Grace and Ebony Addams.

“I think its going to be very fun. I think it’s going to be breathtaking, I think it’s going to be the experience of a lifetime. I think it’s going to be something that Lumberton has never seen before,” Herring said.

“You’re going to see the biggest hair you’ve ever seen. You’re going to see the biggest eyelashes you’ve ever seen. You’re going to see the craziest make up and the highest heels you’ve ever seen,” he added.

Although new to the area, drag brunches have been around for a while, mostly in larger cities, according to Herring.

“Drag brunch is something that is very, very widely known. Every single Sunday we are at a local bar or local bar or local club for drag brunch,” he said about his time living in Atlanta.

This, and creating a safe space for people like him, is the reason Herring brought the brunch to his home.

“I wanted something different and I thought it was very, very important to stay true to myself and to really stand up for what I believe in,” Herring said. “I will always, always, always stand up for what I believe in and my LGBTQ+ family really mean the most to me.”

Because of the novelty of the event, Herring said he has faced severe backlash from the put public but it has not dissuade him from his goal. Growing up as a “queer boy” in Robeson County is why Herring set his sights on holding the event.

“As a teenager growing up in Robeson County, if I would’ve had a business, if I would’ve had a local establishment, that I could have went to and have been myself for just two hours on a nice Saturday afternoon, I think that it would have just helped me so much,” Herring said. “It would have helped me believe in myself more. It would have helped me come out earlier. It would have helped me define who Justin was.”

Regardless of the negativity its gotten, the event has also brought a lot of positivity, the Top That owner said.

“The backlash I got, I didn’t prepare for, but the support that I got was overwhelming,” he said. “All of that stuff kind of had to happen. It had to happen to help me realize how monumental this is.”

Although sold out, the event will be one of many planned for the future. Herring plans to hold a drag brunch every month sans the month of April and September, which will be focused on the Food Truck Festival.

Herring said he hopes the brunch will become a niche for his business like open mic and karaoke nights.

“Saturday is going to be a celebration, a celebration of love,” he said. “I think its going to be super important for Robeson County. You can literally come as you are.”

